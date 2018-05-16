By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Grenade High Protein Strawberry & Cream 330Ml

Grenade High Protein Strawberry & Cream 330Ml
£ 2.50
£0.76/100ml

Product Description

  • Lactose free high protein strawberries & cream flavoured UHT treated shake with sweetener.
  • Informed-Sport.com
  • Trusted by sport
  • Lactose <0.01g/100ml.
  • Made with real milk
  • 25g protein per 330ml
  • UHT treated
  • Low sugar
  • Lactose free
  • GMO free
  • No artificial flavours or colourings
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Pack size: 330ML
  • High protein

Information

Ingredients

Water, Skimmed Milk (37%), Protein Blend (Calcium Caseinate (Milk), Whey Protein Concentrate (Milk)), Cream (Milk) (5%), Stabilizers: Gellan Gum, Carrageenan, Sweetener: Sucralose, Natural Flavourings, Salt, Colour: Lycopene, Enzyme: Lactase

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Lactose
  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Unopened, store at temperature range of 5°C to 25°C. Once opened store chilled and consume within 12 hours.For best before, see neck of bottle.

Produce of

Made in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake & Enjoy
  • Shake well before use.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Grenade (UK) Ltd,
  • Grenade HQ,
  • Marsh Lane,
  • Hampton in Arden,
  • B92 0AJ,
  • United Kingdom.

Net Contents

330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml330ml
Energy kJ247815
Energy kcal59195
Fat 2.2g7.3g
of which saturates 1.4g4.6g
Carbohydrate 2.2g7.3g
of which sugars 2.0g6.6g
Fibre 0.04g0.13g
Protein 7.5g25g
Salt 0.11g0.36g

