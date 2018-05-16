Grenade High Protein Strawberry & Cream 330Ml

Product Description
- Lactose free high protein strawberries & cream flavoured UHT treated shake with sweetener.
- Informed-Sport.com
- Trusted by sport
- Lactose <0.01g/100ml.
- Made with real milk
- 25g protein per 330ml
- UHT treated
- Low sugar
- Lactose free
- GMO free
- No artificial flavours or colourings
- Vegetarian Society Approved
- Pack size: 330ML
- High protein
Information
Ingredients
Water, Skimmed Milk (37%), Protein Blend (Calcium Caseinate (Milk), Whey Protein Concentrate (Milk)), Cream (Milk) (5%), Stabilizers: Gellan Gum, Carrageenan, Sweetener: Sucralose, Natural Flavourings, Salt, Colour: Lycopene, Enzyme: Lactase
Allergy Information
- Free From: Lactose
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Unopened, store at temperature range of 5°C to 25°C. Once opened store chilled and consume within 12 hours.For best before, see neck of bottle.
Produce of
Made in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Shake & Enjoy
- Shake well before use.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Grenade (UK) Ltd,
- Grenade HQ,
- Marsh Lane,
- Hampton in Arden,
- B92 0AJ,
- United Kingdom.
Return to
- info@grenade.com
- grenade.com
- Customer Care Line: +44 (0) 2477 170 100
Net Contents
330ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100ml
|330ml
|Energy kJ
|247
|815
|Energy kcal
|59
|195
|Fat
|2.2g
|7.3g
|of which saturates
|1.4g
|4.6g
|Carbohydrate
|2.2g
|7.3g
|of which sugars
|2.0g
|6.6g
|Fibre
|0.04g
|0.13g
|Protein
|7.5g
|25g
|Salt
|0.11g
|0.36g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020