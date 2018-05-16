Warburtons Gluten Free M/Seed Boule 400G
New
Product Description
- Unsliced Gluten Free Bread, with Sunflower Seed, Linseed, Millet Seed and Poppy Seed (Seed Mix 6%)
- As Britain's favourite baker we want the whole family to enjoy our products, so if you follow a gluten free diet you can enjoy the taste and quality you'd expect from us, with Warburtons Gluten Free.
- Jonathan Warburton
- Gluten free
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Kosher - KLBD
- Halal - HFA approved
- Pack size: 400g
Information
Ingredients
Water, Tapioca Starch, Seed Mix (6%) (Sunflower Seed, Linseed, Millet Seed, Poppy Seed), Potato Starch, Maize Starch, Yeast, Rapeseed Oil, Pea Protein, Egg White Powder, Stabiliser: E464, Vegetable Fibre (Psyllium), Sugar, Gluten Free Sourdough Powder (from Rice), Fruit Extract (Carob and Apple), Rice Flour, Salt, Humectant: Vegetable Glycerine, Caramelised Sugar, Natural Flavouring, Preservative: Calcium Propionate
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Store in a cool dry place, ideally not refrigerated. Under warm conditions storage life will be reduced. If freezing, freeze on day of purchase.Suitable for home freezing For 'Best Before' date see bag closure or resealable label.
Warnings
Recycling info
Film. Not Recyclable
Name and address
- Warburtons Ltd.,
- Hereford Street,
- Bolton,
- BL1 8JB.
Return to
- Customer Care
- Freephone 0800 243684 Monday to Friday 9.00am to 5.30pm.
- Your statutory rights are not affected.
- warburtonsglutenfree.com
Net Contents
400g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g of product
|Energy
|1117kJ
|-
|266kcal
|Fat
|8.7g
|of which saturates
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|35.9g
|of which sugars
|1.8g
|Fibre
|7.1g
|Protein
|7.4g
|Salt
|0.74g
Safety information
SAFETY FIRST To avoid danger of suffocation keep this wrapper away from babies and children.
