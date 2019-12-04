Quorn Vegetarian Ham Slices 170G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 515kJ
Product Description
- Meat free ham flavour deli slices, made with mycoprotein
- This product is packed in a protective atmosphere.
- Proudly meat free
- Satisfyingly simple
- High in protein
- Low in saturated fat
- Gluten free
- No soy
- Vegetarian Society Approved
- Pack size: 170g
Information
Ingredients
Mycoprotein (74%), Rehydrated Free Range Egg White, Milk Proteins, Natural Flavourings (contain Milk, Colour: Iron Oxide), Pea Fibre, Humectant: Sorbitol, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate
Allergy Information
- There have been rare cases of allergic reactions to Quorn® products, which contain mycoprotein, Mycoprotein is made with a member of the fungi/mould family, Mycoprotein is high in protein and fibre which may cause intolerance in some people
Storage
Keep refrigerated & use by the date shown on the front of pack. Once opened eat within 2 days. Not suitable for home freezing.Use By: See Front of Pack
Produce of
Made in the UK
Number of uses
6 Servings
Name and address
- Quorn Foods,
- Freepost M1927,
- Station Road,
- Stokesley,
- TS9 7BR.
Return to
- We think it is great... but if you're not totally happy
- Please return all packaging (UK only) to
- Quorn Customer Services,
- Quorn Foods,
- Freepost M1927,
- Station Road,
- Stokesley,
- TS9 7BR.
- Or call us on 0345 602 9000 (8.30am-5.00pm Mon-Fri) or email us on customer.services@quornfoods.com
Net Contents
170g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(as sold) Per 100g
|(as sold) Per 1/6 Pack
|Energy
|515kJ
|146kJ
|-
|123kcal
|35kcal
|Fat
|2.7g
|0.8g
|of which saturates
|1.2g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|5.2g
|1.5g
|of which sugars
|0.8g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|5.4g
|1.5g
|Protein
|17g
|4.7g
|Salt
|0.86g
|0.20g
|Serves 6
|-
|-
