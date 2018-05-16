Tesco Finest Prawn Party Food Selection 28 Pieces Serves 14
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1264kJ / 303kcal
Product Description
- 10 Tail-on king prawns (Penaeus vannamei) coated in a tempura batter. 10 Filo pastry parcels with chopped prawn in a chilli sauce. 8 Potato wrapped King prawns (Penaeus vannamei).
- A selection of tail on juicy prawns in a light tempura batter, king prawns in a spicy chilli and sesame sauce hand wrapped in crisp filo pastry and juicy prawns covered in soft spirals of potato wrapped around each one that become crisp and golden as they cook. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to Order products can still be amended.
- Fabulous Food Made to Order
- Pack size: 555g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Prawn (Crustacean) (42%), Sunflower Oil, Wheat Flour, Yam Bean, Onion, Red Chilli, Coriander, Corn Starch, Water, Ginger, Garlic, Sesame Oil, Salt, Sugar, White Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: From Chilled: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 14-16 mins Place potato wrapped prawns on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 2 minutes. Add tempura prawns and prawn roses and cook for a further 12-14 minutes.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: From Frozen: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 18-20 mins Place potato wrapped prawns on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 4 minutes. Add tempura prawns and prawn roses and cook for a further 14-16 minutes.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Number of uses
14 Servings
Warnings
- Warning: This product contains sharp wooden/metal skewers..Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled Leaflet. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
555g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 prawn roses (34g**)
|Energy
|1264kJ / 303kcal
|430kJ / 103kcal
|Fat
|18.1g
|6.2g
|Saturates
|2.4g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|23.4g
|8.0g
|Sugars
|2.5g
|0.9g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|0.6g
|Protein
|10.7g
|3.6g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 555g typically weighs 502g.
|-
|-
|Pack contains 14 servings.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
- 2 potato wrapped prawns
Typical values per 100g: Energy 867kJ / 207kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Potato, Prawn (Crustacean) (52%), Sunflower Oil, Wheat Flour, Salt, Sugar.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
14 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g 2 potato wrapped prawns (48g**) Energy 867kJ / 207kcal 416kJ / 99kcal Fat 9.1g 4.4g Saturates 1.1g 0.5g Carbohydrate 18.7g 9.0g Sugars 1.2g 0.6g Fibre 1.8g 0.9g Protein 11.8g 5.6g Salt 0.9g 0.4g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- 2 tempura king prawns
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1031kJ / 246kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Tail-on King Prawn (Crustacean) (62%), Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Cornflour, Water, Tapioca Starch, Wheat Starch, Salt, Rice Flour, Dextrose, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Calcium Carbonate, Calcium Phosphate).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
14 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g 2 tempura king prawns (28g**) Energy 1031kJ / 246kcal 289kJ / 69kcal Fat 11.8g 3.3g Saturates 5.0g 1.4g Carbohydrate 21.2g 5.9g Sugars 0.4g 0.1g Fibre 1.0g 0.3g Protein 13.5g 3.8g Salt 0.8g 0.2g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- 2 prawn roses
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1264kJ / 303kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Prawn (Crustacean) (42%), Sunflower Oil, Wheat Flour, Yam Bean, Onion, Red Chilli, Coriander, Corn Starch, Water, Ginger, Garlic, Sesame Oil, Salt, Sugar, White Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
14 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g 2 prawn roses (34g**) Energy 1264kJ / 303kcal 430kJ / 103kcal Fat 18.1g 6.2g Saturates 2.4g 0.8g Carbohydrate 23.4g 8.0g Sugars 2.5g 0.9g Fibre 1.8g 0.6g Protein 10.7g 3.6g Salt 0.9g 0.3g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
