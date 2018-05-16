By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Prawn Party Food Selection 28 Pieces Serves 14

Tesco Finest Prawn Party Food Selection 28 Pieces Serves 14

£ 12.00
£2.17/100g

New

2 prawn roses
  • Energy430kJ 103kcal
    5%
  • Fat6.2g
    9%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1264kJ / 303kcal

Product Description

  • 10 Tail-on king prawns (Penaeus vannamei) coated in a tempura batter. 10 Filo pastry parcels with chopped prawn in a chilli sauce. 8 Potato wrapped King prawns (Penaeus vannamei).
  • A selection of tail on juicy prawns in a light tempura batter, king prawns in a spicy chilli and sesame sauce hand wrapped in crisp filo pastry and juicy prawns covered in soft spirals of potato wrapped around each one that become crisp and golden as they cook. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to Order products can still be amended.
  • Fabulous Food Made to Order
  • Pack size: 555g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Prawn (Crustacean) (42%), Sunflower Oil, Wheat Flour, Yam Bean, Onion, Red Chilli, Coriander, Corn Starch, Water, Ginger, Garlic, Sesame Oil, Salt, Sugar, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: From Chilled: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 14-16 mins Place potato wrapped prawns on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 2 minutes. Add tempura prawns and prawn roses and cook for a further 12-14 minutes.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: From Frozen: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 18-20 mins Place potato wrapped prawns on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 4 minutes. Add tempura prawns and prawn roses and cook for a further 14-16 minutes.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Number of uses

14 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: This product contains sharp wooden/metal skewers..Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Leaflet. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

555g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 prawn roses (34g**)
Energy1264kJ / 303kcal430kJ / 103kcal
Fat18.1g6.2g
Saturates2.4g0.8g
Carbohydrate23.4g8.0g
Sugars2.5g0.9g
Fibre1.8g0.6g
Protein10.7g3.6g
Salt0.9g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 555g typically weighs 502g.--
Pack contains 14 servings.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

