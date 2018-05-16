Califia Farms Oat Barista Blend 1Ltr

Product Description
- Oat Drink with Added Calcium UHT
- Experience more at califiafarms.com
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Board, FSC® C014047
- Please Recycle
- Tetra Pak® - Protect What's Good
- Tetra Pak® - Tetra Brik® Aseptic
- Barista Choice
- No Added Sugar
- Steams Remarkably
- Suitable for Vegans
- Kosher
- Pack size: 1L
- No Added Sugar
Information
Ingredients
Oat Drink (Water, Oats (10%)), Sunflower Oil, Acidity Regulator (Dipotassium Phosphate), Calcium Carbonate, Tricalcium Phosphate, Sea Salt
Allergy Information
- This product may contain traces of Soy and/or Nuts.
Storage
Best Before: See Top of Pack.Refrigerate After Opening. Do Not Freeze. Consume Within 7 Days After Opening.
Produce of
Product of Spain
Preparation and Usage
- Professional Guide to Steaming
- 1 Keep It Cool!
- Pour chilled, keep steam temperature lower than milk (à la cappuccino).
- 2 While stretching you should hear a whisper.
- 3 After 3-5 seconds, tip pitcher to side to begin whirlpool.
- Shake Well for Best Taste.
Number of uses
Servings per package: 4
Name and address
- Califia Farms,
- 1 Primrose Street,
- London,
- EC2A 2EX,
- UK.
Return to
- Califia Farms,
- 1 Primrose Street,
- London,
- EC2A 2EX,
- UK.
- califiafarms.com
Net Contents
1l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 ml
|Per portion 240 ml
|Energy (kJ)
|229
|549
|Energy (kcal)
|55
|131
|Fat
|3,0 g
|7,2 g
|of which saturates
|0,3 g
|0,7 g
|Carbohydrate
|5,7 g
|14 g
|of which sugars
|2,0 g
|4,8 g
|Fibre
|0,8 g
|1,9 g
|Protein
|0,7 g
|1,7 g
|Salt
|0,12 g
|0,29 g
|Calcium
|104 mg
|250 mg
|Servings per package: 4
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021