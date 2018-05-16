By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Califia Farms Oat Barista Blend 1Ltr

No ratings yetWrite a review
Califia Farms Oat Barista Blend 1Ltr
£ 2.00
£2.00/litre

Product Description

  • Oat Drink with Added Calcium UHT
  • Experience more at califiafarms.com
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Board, FSC® C014047
  • Please Recycle
  • Tetra Pak® - Protect What's Good
  • Tetra Pak® - Tetra Brik® Aseptic
  • Barista Choice
  • No Added Sugar
  • Steams Remarkably
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 1L
  • No Added Sugar

Information

Ingredients

Oat Drink (Water, Oats (10%)), Sunflower Oil, Acidity Regulator (Dipotassium Phosphate), Calcium Carbonate, Tricalcium Phosphate, Sea Salt

Allergy Information

  • This product may contain traces of Soy and/or Nuts.

Storage

Best Before: See Top of Pack.Refrigerate After Opening. Do Not Freeze. Consume Within 7 Days After Opening.

Produce of

Product of Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Professional Guide to Steaming
  • 1 Keep It Cool!
  • Pour chilled, keep steam temperature lower than milk (à la cappuccino).
  • 2 While stretching you should hear a whisper.
  • 3 After 3-5 seconds, tip pitcher to side to begin whirlpool.
  • Shake Well for Best Taste.

Number of uses

Servings per package: 4

Name and address

  • Califia Farms,
  • 1 Primrose Street,
  • London,
  • EC2A 2EX,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Califia Farms,
  • 1 Primrose Street,
  • London,
  • EC2A 2EX,
  • UK.
  • califiafarms.com

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 mlPer portion 240 ml
Energy (kJ)229549
Energy (kcal)55131
Fat 3,0 g7,2 g
of which saturates 0,3 g0,7 g
Carbohydrate 5,7 g14 g
of which sugars 2,0 g4,8 g
Fibre 0,8 g1,9 g
Protein 0,7 g1,7 g
Salt 0,12 g0,29 g
Calcium 104 mg250 mg
Servings per package: 4--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.43
£0.43/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.41
£0.41/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here