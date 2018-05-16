By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Bodyform Dailies Extra Protection Regular Liners X26

No ratings yetWrite a review
Bodyform Dailies Extra Protection Regular Liners X26
£ 1.75
£0.07/each
  • Bodyform Extra Protection Regular Liners are the ultimate multi-tasker for all of your needs, with the closest curve-hugging fit for you and your underwear.
  • For drops and flows of any shade – blood, spotting, discharge, pee or mystery flows… you name it.
  • Our Extra Protection Regular Liners leave you fresh and clean, no matter what.
  • They absorb 30% more*, which means they deal with pee, not just discharge and spotting.
  • Plus they are super-breathable and lock odour in – because it’s nobody’s business whether you’ve had a few drops.
  • * +30% more absorbent than a “regular” Bodyform liner
  • Hygienic disposal
  • Curvefit
  • Extra Protection
  • Pro Skin Formula

Information

Name and address

  • Essity Hygiene Products UK Ltd,
  • Southfields Road,
  • Dunstable,
  • Bedfordshire,
  • LU6 3EJ.

Return to

  • UK To contact us, please: Write to: FREEPOST BODYFORM (no further address or stamp required)
  • Call our Customer Careline (UK only) on 08000 922 365 Or e-mail: bodyform@essity.com
  • ROI Bodyform
  • Customer Service
  • Essity Ireland Ltd.
  • Suite 7,
  • Plaza 212,
  • Blanchardstown Corporate Park 2,
  • Dublin 15,
  • Ireland
  • www.bodyform.co.uk www.essity.com

Net Contents

26 x Liners

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Carefree Normal Panty Liners Cotton Fresh Scent X20

£ 0.95
£0.05/each

Bodyform Dailies Extra Protection Long Liners X 24

£ 1.75
£0.07/each

Tesco Free Spirit Panty Liners Regular 32 Pack

£ 0.95
£0.03/each

Carefree Unscented Panty Liners 20 Pack

£ 0.95
£0.05/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here