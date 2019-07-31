Tesco 2 Cheese & Bacon Chicken Kiev 260G

- Energy1109kJ 266kcal13%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 924kJ / 221kcal
Product Description
Chopped and shaped chicken filled with a smoked bacon with added water and cheese sauce in a crispy breadcrumb coating.
- For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
For a midweek classic, rustle up our juicy and tender chicken kievs. Coated in crispy breadcrumbs, stuffed with creamy cheddar sauce and bacon pieces. Oven cook in 22 minutes. These tasty chicken kievs make a quick and easy family favourite. For a low fuss meal, serve with mashed potato to mop up the sauce, or serve with salad and potato wedges for a lighter meal.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Pack size: 260g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken (53%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Smoked Bacon With Added Water (2.5%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (2.5%), Onion, Single Cream (Milk), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Pea Fibre, Salt, Yeast, Cornflour, Pork Gelatine, Dextrose, Potato Starch.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Keep refrigerated below 4ºC. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Caution
This product contains raw meat.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly. The bacon in the Kiev filling may cause the chicken to appear pink after cooking. When cooked according to instructions the product is perfectly safe to eat.
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 20-22 mins
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Produce of
Made using chicken from the EU, using pork from the U.K.
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Warnings
Recycling info
Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Return to
Drained weight
Net Contents
260g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One kiev (120g**)
|Energy
|924kJ / 221kcal
|1109kJ / 266kcal
|Fat
|12.5g
|15.0g
|Saturates
|2.7g
|3.2g
|Carbohydrate
|13.8g
|16.5g
|Sugars
|0.8g
|1.0g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|2.7g
|Protein
|12.2g
|14.7g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|When cooked according to instructions.
|** When cooked according to instructions 260g typically weighs 240g.
Safety information
Caution: This product contains raw meat.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
