Superfood Bakery Joy Makers Organic Brownie Mix 287G

Product Description

  • Baking mix with cocoa and maca powder
  • Get more ideas at www.superfoodbakery.co.uk
  • Organic
  • Brownies that you and your body will love
  • Indulgent gooey brownies with chocolate drops
  • Source of fibre
  • Gluten and dairy free
  • Vegan friendly
  • Pack size: 287g
Information

Ingredients

Coconut Sugar*, Brown Rice Flour*, Buckwheat Flour*, Cocoa Powder* (9%), Tapioca Flour*, Cornflour*, Chocolate Drops (Cocoa Butter*, Cocoa Mass*, Sugar*, Rice Powder*, Sunflower Lecithin (Emulsifier), Natural Flavouring), Gluten-Free Baking Powder (Mono Calcium Phosphate, Corn Starch, Sodium Bicarbonate), Maca Root Powder* (2%), Salt*, * Ingredient from organic agriculture

Allergy Information

  • Manufactured in a facility that handles Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once made, store an airtight container and consume within a week.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • 5 mins prep 20-25 mins bake
  • Just add:
  • For the entire pack (12 brownies):
  • 100ml (1/2 cup) vegetable oil
  • 100ml (1/2 cup) water
  • Use a 22cm square tin or 27cm round
  • Instructions:
  • 1. Preheat the oven to 180°C. Line a baking tin with baking paper and grease with vegetable oil.
  • 2. In a large bowl, whisk the oil and water.
  • 3. Add your brownie mix to the wet mixture and stir until combined.
  • 4. Pour the mixture into the prepared tin and bake for 20-25 mins.
  • Tip: take out at 20 minutes for fudgy brownies. Once ready, cool on a wire rack, cut into 12 pieces and enjoy!
  • More toppings?
  • Serve with peanut butter and some raspberries!

Number of uses

Makes 12 brownies

Name and address

  • Superbake Ltd,
  • Unit 3,
  • Cedar Court,
  • 1 Royal Oak Yard,
  • London,
  • SE1 3GA.

Return to

  • bake@superfoodbakery.co.uk

Net Contents

287g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g dry productPer serving (32g)
Energy 1514kJ285kJ
-264kcal68kcal
Fat 4g1g
- saturated 1.9g0.3g
Carbohydrate 77g15g
- sugars38g7.2g
Fibre 4.8g0.9g
Protein 6.8g1.3g
Salt 0g0g

