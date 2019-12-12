Superfood Bakery Joy Makers Organic Brownie Mix 287G
New
Product Description
- Baking mix with cocoa and maca powder
- Get more ideas at www.superfoodbakery.co.uk
- Organic
- Brownies that you and your body will love
- Indulgent gooey brownies with chocolate drops
- Source of fibre
- Gluten and dairy free
- Vegan friendly
- Pack size: 287g
- Source of fibre
Information
Ingredients
Coconut Sugar*, Brown Rice Flour*, Buckwheat Flour*, Cocoa Powder* (9%), Tapioca Flour*, Cornflour*, Chocolate Drops (Cocoa Butter*, Cocoa Mass*, Sugar*, Rice Powder*, Sunflower Lecithin (Emulsifier), Natural Flavouring), Gluten-Free Baking Powder (Mono Calcium Phosphate, Corn Starch, Sodium Bicarbonate), Maca Root Powder* (2%), Salt*, * Ingredient from organic agriculture
Allergy Information
- Manufactured in a facility that handles Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Once made, store an airtight container and consume within a week.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- 5 mins prep 20-25 mins bake
- Just add:
- For the entire pack (12 brownies):
- 100ml (1/2 cup) vegetable oil
- 100ml (1/2 cup) water
- Use a 22cm square tin or 27cm round
- Instructions:
- 1. Preheat the oven to 180°C. Line a baking tin with baking paper and grease with vegetable oil.
- 2. In a large bowl, whisk the oil and water.
- 3. Add your brownie mix to the wet mixture and stir until combined.
- 4. Pour the mixture into the prepared tin and bake for 20-25 mins.
- Tip: take out at 20 minutes for fudgy brownies. Once ready, cool on a wire rack, cut into 12 pieces and enjoy!
- More toppings?
- Serve with peanut butter and some raspberries!
Number of uses
Makes 12 brownies
Name and address
- Superbake Ltd,
- Unit 3,
- Cedar Court,
- 1 Royal Oak Yard,
- London,
- SE1 3GA.
Return to
- Superbake Ltd,
- Unit 3,
- Cedar Court,
- 1 Royal Oak Yard,
- London,
- SE1 3GA.
- bake@superfoodbakery.co.uk
Net Contents
287g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g dry product
|Per serving (32g)
|Energy
|1514kJ
|285kJ
|-
|264kcal
|68kcal
|Fat
|4g
|1g
|- saturated
|1.9g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|77g
|15g
|- sugars
|38g
|7.2g
|Fibre
|4.8g
|0.9g
|Protein
|6.8g
|1.3g
|Salt
|0g
|0g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019