Tesco Crustless Tomato & Cheddar Quiche

No ratings yetWrite a review
On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

£ 1.30
£1.30/each

Each quiche
  • Energy1538kJ 369kcal
    18%
  • Fat24.0g
    34%
  • Saturates11.2g
    56%
  • Sugars3.2g
    4%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 961kJ / 231kcal

Product Description

  • Cheddar cheese, tomato and basil baked with eggs and cream on a shortcrust pastry case.
  • Made with mature Cheddar, slow roasted tomatoes & basil, on a shortcrust pastry base.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pasteurised Egg, Skimmed Milk, Farmhouse Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (14%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Annatto) (Milk), Tomato (5%), Single Cream (Milk), Slow Roast Tomatoes (4.5%) [Tomato, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Garlic, Oregano], Cornflour, Spinach, Palm Oil, Maize Flour, Basil, Tomato Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Black Pepper, White Pepper, Nutmeg.

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat, Milk, Egg

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Foil. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

160g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach quiche (160g)
Energy961kJ / 231kcal1538kJ / 369kcal
Fat15.0g24.0g
Saturates7.0g11.2g
Carbohydrate14.4g23.0g
Sugars2.0g3.2g
Fibre1.2g1.9g
Protein9.0g14.4g
Salt0.5g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

