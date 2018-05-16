Tesco Crustless Tomato & Cheddar Quiche

- Energy1538kJ 369kcal18%
Product Description
- Cheddar cheese, tomato and basil baked with eggs and cream on a shortcrust pastry case.
- Made with mature Cheddar, slow roasted tomatoes & basil, on a shortcrust pastry base.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pasteurised Egg, Skimmed Milk, Farmhouse Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (14%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Annatto) (Milk), Tomato (5%), Single Cream (Milk), Slow Roast Tomatoes (4.5%) [Tomato, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Garlic, Oregano], Cornflour, Spinach, Palm Oil, Maize Flour, Basil, Tomato Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Black Pepper, White Pepper, Nutmeg.
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat, Milk, Egg
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each quiche (160g)
|Energy
|961kJ / 231kcal
|1538kJ / 369kcal
|Fat
|15.0g
|24.0g
|Saturates
|7.0g
|11.2g
|Carbohydrate
|14.4g
|23.0g
|Sugars
|2.0g
|3.2g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|1.9g
|Protein
|9.0g
|14.4g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
