Tesco Southern Fried Chicken Thighs & Drumsticks 800G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging.

Caution

This product contains raw meat.

Important

Not suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.



Oven cook

Instructions: 180°C/Fan 160°C/ Gas 4 50-55 mins

Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.



