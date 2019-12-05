By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Southern Fried Chicken Thighs & Drumsticks 800G

Tesco Southern Fried Chicken Thighs & Drumsticks 800G
£ 4.00
£0.50/100g
One thigh and one drumstick (156g)
  • Energy1825kJ 437kcal
    22%
  • Fat26.9g
    38%
  • Saturates5.1g
    26%
  • Sugars0.8g
    1%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1170kJ

Product Description

  • Chicken thighs and drumsticks in a crispy southern fried breadcrumb coating.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Whole chicken pieces
  • Generously coated in seasoned breadcrumbs for a crispy bite
  • Pack size: 800g

Information

Ingredients

Chicken Thighs and Drumstick (84%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Semolina (Wheat), Wheat Protein, Spices [Black Pepper, Fennel, White Pepper], Wheat Gluten, Wheat Starch, Salt, Dextrose, Maize Flour, Rice Flour, Onion Powder, Yeast, Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract, Sunflower Oil, Spice Extracts [Black Pepper Extract, Nutmeg Extract], Garlic Extract, Onion Oil, Made using Chicken from the EU

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 4°C. Once opened, use immediately. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging.
This product contains raw meat.
Not suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.

Instructions: 180°C/Fan 160°C/ Gas 4 50-55 mins
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Instructions: 180°C/Fan 160°C/ Gas 4 40-45 mins
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 4 servings

Warnings

  • This product will contain bones.

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

Net Contents

800g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesWhen cooked according to instructions Per 100gWhen cooked according to instructions One thigh and one drumstick (156g)% RI*
Energy 1170kJ1825kJ
-280kcal437kcal22%
Fat 17.2g26.9g38%
of which saturates 3.3g5.1g26%
Carbohydrate 9.7g15.1g
of which sugars 0.5g0.8g1%
Fibre 0.5g0.8g
Protein 21.4g33.4g
Salt 0.5g0.8g13%
Pack contains approx. 4 servings---
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)---

Safety information

Caution This product will contain bones.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

I bought the thighs and drumsticks/ 800grms but wa

3 stars

I bought the thighs and drumsticks/ 800grms but was very disappointed when I realised there was only one thigh and the rest were drumsticks I wouldn’t have bought them if I had known

They do taste great

5 stars

If you cook them properly they taste great. If you can't follow packet instructions then they don't taste of anything.

Tasteless waste of chicken

1 stars

Completely tasteless. Absolutely no seasoning in the breadcrumb coating - not even salt and pepper! Do the makers actually know what southern fried seasoning is?

