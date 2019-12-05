Tesco Southern Fried Chicken Thighs & Drumsticks 800G

I bought the thighs and drumsticks/ 800grms but wa
I bought the thighs and drumsticks/ 800grms but was very disappointed when I realised there was only one thigh and the rest were drumsticks I wouldn’t have bought them if I had known
They do taste great
If you cook them properly they taste great. If you can't follow packet instructions then they don't taste of anything.
Tasteless waste of chicken
Completely tasteless. Absolutely no seasoning in the breadcrumb coating - not even salt and pepper! Do the makers actually know what southern fried seasoning is?