By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Cadbury Chocolate Sponge Cake Mix 400G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Cadbury Chocolate Sponge Cake Mix 400G
£ 2.50
£6.25/kg

New

Per slice (46g)
  • Energy702kJ 168kcal
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1529kJ

Product Description

  • Chocolate Sponge Mix with Milk Chocolate Pieces
  • Make your own chocolate sponge cake
  • No artificial colours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with Added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Fat-Reduced Cocoa (7%), Raising Agents (Monocalcium Phosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Diphosphates), Tapioca Starch, Maize Starch, Milk Chocolate Pieces (2%) (Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (Ammonium Phosphatides), Flavouring), Dextrose, Emulsifiers (Lactic Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Propane-1, 2-Diol Esters of Fatty Acids, Calcium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium, Potassium and Calcium Salts of Fatty Acids), Maltodextrin, Skimmed Milk Powder, Flavouring, Thickener (Xanthan Gum)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Celery, Egg and Soya

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Best Before End: See Top of Pack.

Number of uses

16 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Careline: UK - 0800 0223389
  • ROI - 1800 93 2814
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
  • ROI: Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas baked Per 100gas baked Per slice (46g)%* Per slice (46g)
Energy 1529kJ702kJ365kcal
Fat 17.1g7.8g11%
of which saturates 3.4g1.6g8%
Carbohydrate 44.5g20.4g8%
of which sugars 24.4g11.2g12%
Fibre 2.2g1.0g-
Protein 7.2g3.3g7%
Salt 0.70g0.32g5%
Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Cadbury Chocolate Icing 400G

£ 2.50
£0.63/100g

Betty Crocker Chocolate Fudge Icing 400G

£ 2.50
£0.63/100g

Cadbury Chocolate Cookie Mix 265G

£ 2.50
£9.44/kg

New

Cadbury Fudge Flavour Icing 400G

£ 2.50
£0.63/100g

New

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here