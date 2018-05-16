Cadbury Chocolate Sponge Cake Mix 400G
New
- Energy702kJ 168kcal8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1529kJ
Product Description
- Chocolate Sponge Mix with Milk Chocolate Pieces
- Make your own chocolate sponge cake
- No artificial colours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 400g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (with Added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Fat-Reduced Cocoa (7%), Raising Agents (Monocalcium Phosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Diphosphates), Tapioca Starch, Maize Starch, Milk Chocolate Pieces (2%) (Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (Ammonium Phosphatides), Flavouring), Dextrose, Emulsifiers (Lactic Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Propane-1, 2-Diol Esters of Fatty Acids, Calcium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium, Potassium and Calcium Salts of Fatty Acids), Maltodextrin, Skimmed Milk Powder, Flavouring, Thickener (Xanthan Gum)
Allergy Information
- May also contain Celery, Egg and Soya
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.Best Before End: See Top of Pack.
Number of uses
16 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
Return to
- Careline: UK - 0800 0223389
- ROI - 1800 93 2814
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
- ROI: Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|as baked Per 100g
|as baked Per slice (46g)
|%* Per slice (46g)
|Energy
|1529kJ
|702kJ
|365kcal
|Fat
|17.1g
|7.8g
|11%
|of which saturates
|3.4g
|1.6g
|8%
|Carbohydrate
|44.5g
|20.4g
|8%
|of which sugars
|24.4g
|11.2g
|12%
|Fibre
|2.2g
|1.0g
|-
|Protein
|7.2g
|3.3g
|7%
|Salt
|0.70g
|0.32g
|5%
|Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020