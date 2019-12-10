By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Embrazen California Red Blend 750Ml

Product Description

  • Red Californian Wine
  • "Energy rightly applied and directed will accomplish Anything"
  • Nellie Bly
  • Investigative Journalist & Explorer
  • For calorie information see - www.tweglobal.com/calories
  • Embrazen invites you to be inspired by bold women of the past and illuminate a new way forward. We embrace a future where every woman can achieve great heights and revel in the spotlight. So, let's shine a light and celebrate all extraordinary, trailblazing women.
  • In 1888 journalist Nellie Bly travelled the world solo in 72 days - a race against a fictional record which brought her international fame. A symbol of female empowerment and leadership, she set the benchmark for female journalists across the globe thanks to her ground-breaking, investigative work exposing the dark nature of asylums.
  • Wine of California
  • Pack size: 750ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Audacious in character, this wine is perfectly suited for those as bold as their wine. This wine has hints of mocha and spice, layers of rich red fruit and a toasted oak finish.

Region of Origin

California

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.5% vol

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

United States

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Merlot, Syrah, Petit Sirah, Malbec, Cabernet Sauvignon, Petit Verdot

History

  • EMBRAZEN invites you to be inspired by bold women of the past and illuminate a new way forward. We embrace a future where every woman can achieve great height and revel in the spotlight. So, let's shine a light and celebrate all extraordinary, trailblazing women.

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Wine of the USA

Name and address

  • Bottled for:
  • Treasury Wine Estates EMEA Limited,
  • Regal House,
  • 70 London Road,
  • Twickenham,
  • TW1 3QS,

Importer address

  • Treasury Wine Estates EMEA Limited,
  • Regal House,
  • 70 London Road,
  • Twickenham,
  • TW1 3QS,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Treasury Wine Estates EMEA Limited,
  • Regal House,
  • 70 London Road,
  • Twickenham,
  • TW1 3QS,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

