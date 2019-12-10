Embrazen California Red Blend 750Ml

Product Description
- Red Californian Wine
- "Energy rightly applied and directed will accomplish Anything"
- Nellie Bly
- Investigative Journalist & Explorer
- For calorie information see - www.tweglobal.com/calories
- Embrazen invites you to be inspired by bold women of the past and illuminate a new way forward. We embrace a future where every woman can achieve great heights and revel in the spotlight. So, let's shine a light and celebrate all extraordinary, trailblazing women.
- In 1888 journalist Nellie Bly travelled the world solo in 72 days - a race against a fictional record which brought her international fame. A symbol of female empowerment and leadership, she set the benchmark for female journalists across the globe thanks to her ground-breaking, investigative work exposing the dark nature of asylums.
- Wine of California
- Pack size: 750ml
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- Audacious in character, this wine is perfectly suited for those as bold as their wine. This wine has hints of mocha and spice, layers of rich red fruit and a toasted oak finish.
Region of Origin
California
Wine Colour
Red
Alcohol Units
10.1
ABV
13.5% vol
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Country
United States
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Merlot, Syrah, Petit Sirah, Malbec, Cabernet Sauvignon, Petit Verdot
History
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Wine of the USA
Name and address
- Bottled for:
- Treasury Wine Estates EMEA Limited,
- Regal House,
- 70 London Road,
- Twickenham,
- TW1 3QS,
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
750ml
