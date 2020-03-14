By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Carex Hand Gel Moisture 50Ml

5(2)Write a review
Carex Hand Gel Moisture 50Ml
£ 1.00
£2.00/100ml
  • Kills 99.99% of bacteria
  • More moisturisers
  • Quickdry
  • For hand hygiene purposes
  • Antibacterial hand wash
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

Active Ingredient: Ethanol 70g per 100g

Produce of

Made in Indonesia

Preparation and Usage

  • Rub a small amount onto dry hands until completely dry.

Warnings

  • Keep out of reach of children, unless supervised by an adult.
  • DANGER: Highly flammable liquid and vapour. Causes serious eye irritation. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames, and other ignition sources.
  • No smoking.
  • IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention. Dispose of container through domestic waste collection / recycling.

Name and address

  • PZ Cussons (UK) Ltd.,
  • Manchester,
  • M22 5TG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Freepost PZ Cussons (UK) Ltd.,
  • Manchester,
  • M22 5TG,
  • UK.
  • Free Call: 0800 581001
  • www.carex.co.uk

Net Contents

50ml ℮

Safety information

  1. Irritant
  2. Flammable
View more safety information

DANGER Keep out of reach of children, unless supervised by an adult. DANGER: Highly flammable liquid and vapour. Causes serious eye irritation. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames, and other ignition sources. No smoking. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention. Dispose of container through domestic waste collection / recycling.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

good

5 stars

GOOD hand gel,I live it.

GOOD hand sanitiser

5 stars

GOOD hand sanitiser

Usually bought next

Kleenex 40 Water Fresh Antibacterial Wet Wipes

£ 2.00
£5.00/100sheet

Dettol Surface Cleanser Antibacterial Spray 500 Ml

£ 1.75
£3.50/litre

Carex Handwash Aloe Vera 250Ml

£ 1.30
£0.52/100ml

Bells Healthcare Paracetamol 500Mg Tablet 16S

£ 0.75
£0.05/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here