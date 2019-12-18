Hugg Pull Ups Blue Training Pants Age 2-4 15 Pants

Product Description
- Day Time Potty Training Pants
- HUGGIES Pull-Ups potty training pants make potty training more fun and easier! Here's how:
- 1. I FEEL - The unique learning layer briefly mimics the feeling of real wet underwear to help them learn wet from dry
- 2. NEW BETTER FIT - I DO - All round stretchy fit to practise pulling up and down
- 3. I SEE - Unique Disney designs that toddlers love to wear also fade when wet encouraging them to stay dry.
- 4. HUGGIES Pull-Ups potty training pants are also available in a Night-Time variant with extra absorbency for all night protection Huggies Pull-Ups potty training pants are also available in 1-2.5 years (8-17kg) in both a Day-time and Night-time range.
- Huggies Pull-Ups potty training pants
- Unlike nappies, specifically designed to help make potty training easier
- Pull up pants, just like real underwear
- Unique learning layer to help teach wet from dry
- Fun Disney® designs that toddlers love to wear
- New Better Fit - All round stretchy fit to practise pulling up and down
- Wetness indicator fades to signal wet from dry
- Closest nappies size 5/6
- Quantity: 15 Pants
- Pull-Ups; Huggies; Nappies
- Huggies Pull Ups training pants for boys 2-4 years fits boys 18-23kgs
- Available in a variety of fun Disney designs that toddlers love, helping make potty training pants fun
- Learning liner creates a brief sensation of wetness to help toddlers to recognise little accidents while also providing the protection needed
- New Better Fit - All round stretchy fit to practise pulling up and down
Information
Name and address
- Kimberly-Clark Limited,
- 1 Tower View,
- Kings Hill,
- West Malling,
- ME19 4HA.
Return to
- Consumer Services,
- ASKGTT16,
- 1 Tower View,
- Kings Hill,
- West Malling,
- ME19 4HA.
- Or call us on: Freephone 0800 626 008 (UK) 1800 626 008 (ROI) quoting the number printed on the inside of the core.
Net Contents
15 x Pants
