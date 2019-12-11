Glade Automatic Spray Deep Amber Hills 18Ml

- Freshen any room in your home when you need it most with motion air freshener Glade Sense & Spray. With an attractive design that blends into your home decor, you can add fragrance with any of your favourite Glade Sense & Spray refills, including Deep Amber Hills. The battery-operated holder conserves refills using motion sensor technology, automatically releasing a burst of fragrance infused with essential oils into the air when you pass by or turn on the light. Or simply press the boost button for an extra burst.
- Tart blackcurrant creates a beautiful contradiction against elemi oil. A whisper of sweet honeysuckle and clove mingles with mysterious incense and liquid amber
- New, completely re-designed Glade Deep Amber Hills Sense and Spray room freshener uses motion sensor technology to release a burst of fragrance when you walk by or turn on the light
- In motion sensor air freshener boost button can be pressed at any time for an extra burst whenever you need it
- Battery operated air freshener spray conserves refills by switching to lock-out mode for 20 minutes after spraying
- Pack size: 18ml
- A) The Unit automatically sprays fragrance when a shadow has been cast upon the sensor. After the units has sprayed, the sensor will turn off automatically and will not spray for 20 minutes. After the 20 minutes lockout, the units is in active mode and ready to detect motion. Place assembled unit on flat surface or hang on the wall. B) Enjoy an instant burst of Glade fragrance anytime, press the boost button on the front of the unit. Insert correctly (+/-). Do not re-charge. Do not open battery or dispose in fire. May explode, leak or cause damage. Use "AA" battery only. Turn away from face
- Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50 °C. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition source. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local regulations. Contains: 1-(1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8 octahydro-2,3,8,8-tetramethyl-2-naphthyl)ethan-1-one; Linalool; Coumarin; Alpha-hexylcinnamaldehyde. May produce an allergic reaction. Use only in well ventilated areas. Store in a cool, dry place. People suffering from perfume sensitivity should be cautious when using this product. Air fresheners do not replace good hygiene practices. SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY.
- SC Johnson Ltd.,
- Camberley,
- GU16 7AJ.
- 0800 353 353 (ROI 1800 409 176)
- www.scjohnson.co.uk
- ask.uk@scj.com
- www.scjohnson.com
- www.scjproducts.info
18ml ℮
- Flammable
