Freixenet Pamper Gift Set

4(1)Write a review
Freixenet Pamper Gift Set

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Pamper Gift Set
  • 200ml Freixenet Italian Sparkling Rose, Champagne Flute, Strawberry Spritz Scented Candle & Bath Rose
  • Freixenet Italian Sparkling Rosé
  • Product of Spain.
  • Bath Roses 12m

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Alcohol Units

2.2

ABV

11% vol

Alcohol Type

Wine

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.

Produce of

Packed and distributed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Freixenet Glass
  • Not suitable for dishwasher.
  • Bath Roses
  • Gently open the petals of your bath rose, until it resembles a blooming flower and lay it on the surface of your warm bath water. The delicate petals will begin to dissolve and create a sweet fragrance.
  • Use the remaining pieces to lather your skin.
  • Please retain packaging for future reference.

Warnings

  • Strawberry Spritz Scented Candle
  • NEVER LEAVE A BURNING CANDLE UNATTENDED.
  • Burn candle out of reach of children and pets. Always leave at least 10cm between burning candles. Never burn on or near anything flammable. Do not place candles in a draught. Do not place candles near a source of heat. Place candles in an upright position. Trim wick to approximately 1cm before lighting. Extinguish flame before it reaches the base. Always use a candleholder. Keep the wax pool clear of matches and other debris to avoid flaring. Do not move a burning candle. Never use liquid to extinguish.
  • This product contains alcohol and is not to be sold to anyone under the age of 18 years.
  • Please enjoy this product responsibly.
  • Always drink in moderation.

Name and address

  • Packed and Distributed by:
  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • Kent,
  • ME8 7EG.

Return to

  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • Kent,
  • ME8 7EG.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Safety information

This product contains alcohol and is not to be sold to anyone under the age of 18 years. Please enjoy this product responsibly. Always drink in moderation.

    • Freixenet Italian Sparkling Rosé 200ml e
    • Strawberry Spritz Scented Candle
    • Freixenet Glass
    • 2 x Bath Roses 2g

    Information

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.
    • Freixenet Italian Sparkling Rosé 200ml e
    • Strawberry Spritz Scented Candle
    • Freixenet Glass
    • 2 x Bath Roses 2g

    Information

    Ingredients

    Zea Mays Starch, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Water (Aqua), Glycerin, Phenoxyethanol, CI 16035, CI 17200

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Nice

4 stars

Nice looks cool

