Wyke Farms Mature Cheddar Cheese & Onion Pies 2Pack

Product Description
- 2 Deep Fill Mature Cheddar Cheese & Onion Pies
- Wyke Farms rich & creamy mature cheddar & red Leicester cheese blended with onions, baked in Holland's crumbly shortcrust pastry.
- Baked by a proper Lancashire baker Hollands® since 1851
- Somerset Through and Through.
- For over 150 years our family has farmed in Somerset. It's lush green pastures and mild climate create the perfect for our cows to be at their happiest. This, combined with generations of cheese-making craft and our Grandmother Ivy's secret recipe, ensures our cheese is always at its best.
- Times have certainly changed - but one thing never will - our commitment to our beautiful home. Today, with technology on our side, we farm using 100% Green energy. Turning our waste into our fuel, our prize-winning Cheddar is, quite literally, made from nature, by nature.
- Holland's started life as a baker's shop in Lancashire in 1851. For over 168 years, our proper tasty range has been baked to a secret traditional recipe, passed down from generation to generation using only the finest of ingredients.
- Somerset farming since 1861
- Rich & creamy
- Cheese made using 100% green energy
- Micro or ovenbake
- No hydrogenated fat
- No artificial colours
- Vegetarian Society Approved
Information
Ingredients
Water, Fortified Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Wyke Farms Mature Cheddar Cheese (11%) (Milk), Palm Oil, Onions (7%), Rapeseed Oil, Dehydrated Potato, Wyke Farms Red Leicester Cheese (contains Colour: Annatto) (2%) (Milk), Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Milk Proteins, Firming Agent (Calcium Sulphate), White Pepper, Stabiliser (Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose), Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Sugar, Maize Starch, Colour (Carotene), Flour Treatment Agent (L-Cysteine Hydrochloride)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Wheat
Storage
Keep frozen. Store at -18ºC or below. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. For Best Before: See End of Pack
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Ensure the product is piping hot after heating. For best results leave to stand for 2 minutes before serving. Cooking appliances vary.
Oven cook
Instructions: (For best results)
1. Pre-heat your oven to: 200ºC/400ºF/Gas 6.
2. Remove outer packaging and leaving pie in its foil tray place on a baking tray and cook for: 200ºC Fan 180ºC 35-40 minutes.
3. For fan assisted ovens reduce reheat times slightly.
Produce of
Produced in the United Kingdom
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Recycling info
Card. Card - Widely Recycled Tray. Metal - Check Local Recycling
Name and address
Return to
- Get in Touch
- We are sure you will enjoy this pie. However if you are not entirely satisfied with this pie please contact the customer services team on the number below stating when and where you purchased it.
- Holland's,
- Baxenden,
- Accrington,
- Lancashire,
- BB5 2SA.
- Tel: 01706 833 373
- www.hollandspies.co.uk
Net Contents
2 x Pies
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Pie Approx
|Reference Intake
|% adult RI*
|Energy
|1168kJ
|2511kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|280kcal
|602kcal
|2000kcal
|30%
|Fat
|17g
|36g
|70g
|51%
|of which saturates
|7.0g
|15g
|20g
|74%
|Carbohydrates
|27g
|58g
|260g
|22%
|of which sugars
|2.2g
|4.7g
|90g
|5%
|Protein
|6.8g
|15g
|50g
|29%
|Salt
|0.96g
|2.0g
|6g
|34%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
