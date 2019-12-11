By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Classic Fruited Panettone 750G

4(5)Write a review
Tesco Classic Fruited Panettone 750G

£ 3.30
£0.44/100g

1/8 of a pack
  • Energy1348kJ 320kcal
    16%
  • Fat9.8g
    14%
  • Saturates5.2g
    26%
  • Sugars24.6g
    27%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1450kJ / 344kcal

Product Description

  • Leavened baked cake with sultanas and candied orange peel.
  • A taste of Italy. Packed with sultanas and candied citrus peels for a soft and buttery treat.
  • A taste of Italy
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 750g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Sultanas (15%), Candied Orange Peel (11%)[Orange Peel, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar], Sugar, Egg, Palm Fat, Milk, Water, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Fermented Wheat Flour, Butter (Milk), Salt, Yeast, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • May contain soya and peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Not suitable for home freezing.

Number of uses

Pack contains 8 servings

Recycling info

Box. Widely Recycled Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Net Contents

750g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/8 of a pack (93g)
Energy1450kJ / 344kcal1348kJ / 320kcal
Fat10.6g9.8g
Saturates5.6g5.2g
Carbohydrate54.7g50.9g
Sugars26.4g24.6g
Fibre2.4g2.3g
Protein6.4g5.9g
Salt0.5g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

5 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Best Ever!!

5 stars

Absolutely amazing, so soft and juicy, loads of fruit, perfectly spiced, great value for money. What a wonderful treat for family and friends and it makes a lovely gift as well.

Nice

3 stars

Never had Panettone before. Fine just plain, but even nicer toasted with butter, warm with cream, or whatever you fancy. Certainly much nicer than stodgy Christmas pud.

Disappointed

1 stars

Can't believe this panettone has been made with palm oil, very disappointed

Absolutely delicious

5 stars

We cannot get over how good this Panettone is. It is full of candied fruit as well as dark fruits. Absolutely delicious. Marvellous value for money. Divine toasted with some apricot jam on it. One of the best, if not THE best, Pannettone we have ever had.

Absolutely amazing!!!!!!!

5 stars

Absolutely amazing!!!!!!!

