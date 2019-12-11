Cake Decor Decorate A Unicorn Kit 45G
Offer
Product Description
- Decorate a Unicorn Kit
- Looking for Inspiration?
- Visit www.mycakedecor.co.uk for lots of decorating tips, techniques and more products and recipes.
- Share your bakes with us on social media to win!
- #CakeDecorUnicorns
- Create 6 magical cupcakes with our fun & colourful unicorn kit!
- Why Not Try…
- Our Cake Décor Unicorn Frosting will make your unicorn cupcakes even more magical!
- Magical horns!
- So easy
- Decorates 6 cupcakes
- Fun & colourful cupcake decorating kit
- Pack size: 45g
Information
Ingredients
Wafer Decorations: Potato Starch, Water, Olive Oil, Maltodextrin, Safflower Extract, Colours (Brilliant Black, Brown HT, Brilliant Blue, Beetroot Red), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Candy Horns: Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Artificial Flavouring, Colours (Curcumin, Carmine, Brilliant Blue, Carotenes, Titanium Dioxide)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight and heat.
Preparation and Usage
- Decorate your own magical cupcakes using this kit!
- Here's how…
- Bake 6 cupcakes using your favourite recipe and pipe with buttercream.
- Carefully remove the wafer eyes and ears from the sheet and arrange on top of the buttercream.
- Finish by placing the rainbow unicorn horn in the centre of the cupcake.
Warnings
- WARNING
- Unicorn horn lollipops are a potential choking hazard. Not suitable for children under 36 months.
Name and address
- Cake Décor Ltd,
- UK,
- G68 9LH.
Return to
- Get in Touch:
- customercare@mycakedecor.co.uk
- Cake Décor Ltd,
- UK,
- G68 9LH.
Lower age limit
36 Months
Net Contents
45g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1646kJ/387kcal
|Fat
|<0.1g
|of which saturates
|0.0g
|Carbohydrate
|96.8g
|of which sugars
|67.7g
|Protein
|0.0g
|Salt
|0.0g
Safety information
WARNING Unicorn horn lollipops are a potential choking hazard. Not suitable for children under 36 months.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019