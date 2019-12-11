By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Mango Slices In Juice 425G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Mango Slices In Juice 425G
£ 1.05
£4.20/kg
½ of a can
  • Energy346kJ 82kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars17.6g
    20%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 163kJ / 39kcal

Product Description

  • Mango slices in juice with added water.
  • HAND PICKED Checked for ripeness by our growers and selected at their sweetest
  • HAND PICKED Checked for ripeness by our growers and selected at their sweetest
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mango, Water, Mango Purée, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Produce of

Produced in Thailand

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Can. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

250g

Net Contents

425g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a can (212g)
Energy163kJ / 39kcal346kJ / 82kcal
Fat0.1g0.2g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate8.6g18.2g
Sugars8.3g17.6g
Fibre0.8g1.7g
Protein0.4g0.9g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

