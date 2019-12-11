Glade Air Freshener Glade Automatic Spray Spiced Apple
- Glade Automatic Spray is a battery-operated unit that time-releases fragrance automatically, while a boost button provides more control with an instant burst of fragrance - and when it comes to certain rooms in our home, that's called peace of mind.
- Pack size: 269ml
- Set timer: choose 1 of 3 settings (9, 18 or 36 min) to select how often you would like your fragrance. Press the button on the back for an extra burst of freshness anytime you want it. Last up to 60 Days based on 36 min setting. Insert correctly (+/-). Do not re-charge. Do not open battery or dispose in fire. May explode, leak or cause damage. Use "AA" battery only.
- REPLACING REFILL CAN: Keep the unit pointed away from your face at all times. Turn the automatic spray unit to the OFF position, and remove the empty can. Insert this refill can with the spray nozzle facing out. Turn the unit ON by selecting desired time setting. The first spray will come after a several second delay.
- Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Causes serious eye irritation. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Gert medical advice/attention. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50 °C. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Do not breathe spray. Repeated exposure may causes skin dryness or cracking. Caution: Use only as directed. Use only in well-ventilated areas. People suffering form perfume sensitivity should be cautions when using this product. Air fresheners do not replace good hygiene practices. SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY.
- SC Johnson Ltd.,
- Camberley,
- GU16 7AJ.
- 0800 353 353 (ROI 1800 409 176)
- www.scjohnson.co.uk
- ask.uk@scj.com
- www.scjohnson.com
- www.scjproducts.info
269ml ℮
