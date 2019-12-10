Tesco Plant Chef 12 Meat Free Balls 336G

Packaging issues
Great to see more veggie options but these balls were very difficult to get out of the packaging - I had to sort of half squeeze, half scoop them into the pan whereupon they stuck to each other. Tasted ok (nothing special but fine).
Loved these meatballs, very tasty would recommend!
Vegan Dog Food
Unfortunately I found these more like hard meatballs than anything including vegetation. I wouldn't recommend these at all. They taste more like dog food.
Disgusting
Consistency, smell and taste of dog food. 😳
Absolutely Delicious
Absolutely delicious meatballs and fabulous to see more of the new plant based products are dropping soy and gluten. As with many plant based meat substitutes, the texture can be quite soft if packet cooking directions are followed to the letter - I overcook soft / moist meat replacement products for best results. We love these when served with spaghetti. I also have another favourite use for these : cut in half and shape them into mini sausages then wrap in gluten free jus rol pastry. Only one slight downside is that they are not suitable for home freezing. Hopefully Tesco can find a way of making more of the new plant ranges freezer friendly.
They might smell bad before cooking, but they smel
They might smell bad before cooking, but they smell and taste great afterwards. Just gotta remember they go off pretty quickly.
Delicious!
My favourite meat free alternative. I’ve been vegan for 1 year and vegetarian for 4 and these are by far the tastiest meatless balls I have eaten!
Revolting
The plant chef sausages were absolutely great but tried the meatballs and we all left them. The smell when cooking should have been an indicator it was like burning plastic - they tasted even worse - after only one small taste everyone left them and said how awful they were. Sorry Tesco - other selections in the range are really tasty but not this one.
Almost as good as the real thing. Great texture, d
Almost as good as the real thing. Great texture, delicious. Very impressed so far with the Plant Chef range
Poor flavour
I really wanted to like these but they smell quite bad, almost like dogfood and the taste was similar to the smell.