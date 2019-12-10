Tesco Plant Chef 12 Meat Free Balls 336G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: For best results pan fry.

Remove all packaging.

Important

All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.



Oven cook

Instructions: Pan fry on a medium heat in a little oil for 2 minutes to caramelise. Transfer balls onto a non-stick baking tray and place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 10 minutes.

200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 12 mins



Shallow Fry

Instructions: Heat a little oil in a frying pan until hot. Cook the balls on a medium heat for 14 minutes, turning frequently.

Medium 14 mins

