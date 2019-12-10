By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Plant Chef 12 Meat Free Balls 336G

£ 2.00
£5.96/kg
3 balls
  • Energy670kJ 160kcal
    8%
  • Fat7.1g
    10%
  • Saturates3.5g
    18%
  • Sugars2.0g
    2%
  • Salt1.3g
    22%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 859kJ / 205kcal

Product Description

  • Gluten free vegetable suet, pea protein, flavouring and seasoning, formed into balls.
  • The Plant Chef - Derek Sarno - is the culinary talent transforming crowd-pleasing classics into 100% plant-based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.
  • D. Sarno
  • 100% plant based
  • Packed with pea protein, seasonings and spices
  • High in protein
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 336g
  • High in protein

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Palm Oil, Textured Pea Protein (7%), Rice Flour, Pea Protein (6%), Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Dextrose, Flavouring, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Sunflower Oil, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Salt, Emulsifier (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Mace, Black Pepper, Parsley, Bamboo Fibre, Potato Dextrin, MaizeDextrin, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Dried Onion.

Allergy Information

  • Prepared to a Vegan recipe, not suitable for Milk or Egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the factory

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: For best results pan fry.
Remove all packaging.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: Pan fry on a medium heat in a little oil for 2 minutes to caramelise. Transfer balls onto a non-stick baking tray and place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 10 minutes.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 12 mins

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Heat a little oil in a frying pan until hot. Cook the balls on a medium heat for 14 minutes, turning frequently.
Medium 14 mins

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Recycling info

Tray. Check Locally Sleeve. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Net Contents

336g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy859kJ / 205kcal670kJ / 160kcal
Fat9.1g7.1g
Saturates4.4g3.5g
Carbohydrate15.0g11.7g
Sugars2.6g2.0g
Fibre3.3g2.6g
Protein14.2g11.1g
Salt1.7g1.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When pan fried according to instructions 336g typically weighs 312g.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Packaging issues

3 stars

Great to see more veggie options but these balls were very difficult to get out of the packaging - I had to sort of half squeeze, half scoop them into the pan whereupon they stuck to each other. Tasted ok (nothing special but fine).

Loved these meatballs, very tasty would recommend!

5 stars

Loved these meatballs, very tasty would recommend!

Vegan Dog Food

1 stars

Unfortunately I found these more like hard meatballs than anything including vegetation. I wouldn't recommend these at all. They taste more like dog food.

Disgusting

1 stars

Consistency, smell and taste of dog food. 😳

Absolutely Delicious

5 stars

Absolutely delicious meatballs and fabulous to see more of the new plant based products are dropping soy and gluten. As with many plant based meat substitutes, the texture can be quite soft if packet cooking directions are followed to the letter - I overcook soft / moist meat replacement products for best results. We love these when served with spaghetti. I also have another favourite use for these : cut in half and shape them into mini sausages then wrap in gluten free jus rol pastry. Only one slight downside is that they are not suitable for home freezing. Hopefully Tesco can find a way of making more of the new plant ranges freezer friendly.

They might smell bad before cooking, but they smel

5 stars

They might smell bad before cooking, but they smell and taste great afterwards. Just gotta remember they go off pretty quickly.

Delicious!

5 stars

My favourite meat free alternative. I’ve been vegan for 1 year and vegetarian for 4 and these are by far the tastiest meatless balls I have eaten!

Revolting

1 stars

The plant chef sausages were absolutely great but tried the meatballs and we all left them. The smell when cooking should have been an indicator it was like burning plastic - they tasted even worse - after only one small taste everyone left them and said how awful they were. Sorry Tesco - other selections in the range are really tasty but not this one.

Almost as good as the real thing. Great texture, d

5 stars

Almost as good as the real thing. Great texture, delicious. Very impressed so far with the Plant Chef range

Poor flavour

2 stars

I really wanted to like these but they smell quite bad, almost like dogfood and the taste was similar to the smell.

