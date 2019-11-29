By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Mothership Brut Pale Ale 440Ml

4.5(4)Write a review
Mothership Brut Pale Ale 440Ml
£ 1.50
£3.41/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Brut Pale Ale
  • ''She's an easy lover,'' so Phil Collins once said. And there's nothing more lovable than this easy-drinking Pale Ale. We've brewed our bubbly Brut with champagne yeast to make it refreshing, light and spritzy.
  • Mothership is an award winning all-female brewery that champions women in craft beer.
  • Fermented with champagne yeast
  • Vegan friendly
  • Pack size: 440ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Barley, Wheat, Hops, Yeast

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Wheat

Alcohol Units

1.9

ABV

4.5% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store uprightBest before, see base of can

Preparation and Usage

  • Drink fresh

Recycling info

Can. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Bermondsey Trading Estate,
  • 22 Rotherhithe New Rd,
  • Bermondsey,
  • London,
  • SE16 3LL.

Return to

  • Mothership,
  • 25 Carden Road,
  • London,
  • SE15 3UB.
  • www.mothership.beer
  • sales@mothership.beer

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

440ml

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Delicious!

5 stars

A delicious light and easy drinking pale ale. I'll definitely be buying this again.

Impressive

5 stars

Spirtzy and floral, the champagne yeast adds a extra dimension to the beer. Excellent example of a Brut Pale Ale. Love the ethos behind Mothership too.

Aroma is like a soured light lager with Chinzano.

3 stars

Aroma is like a soured light lager with Chinzano. A light yeasty flavour with a bit of fruity white wine. 7/10

Pale ale on another level

5 stars

One of the best pale ale’s I’ve ever tasted. Champagne yeast gives it an elegant lift. Can’t recommend highly enough.

Usually bought next

Fourpure Juicebox Citrus Ipa 330Ml Can

£ 2.50
£7.58/litre

Offer

Brewdog Vs Cloudwater Ipa Beer 440Ml

£ 3.00
£6.82/litre

Velocity Beer Session Ipa 330Ml

£ 1.70
£5.16/litre

Offer

Vocation Brewery & Yeastie Boys Stout 440Ml

£ 3.00
£6.82/litre

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here