Mothership Brut Pale Ale 440Ml

Delicious!
A delicious light and easy drinking pale ale. I'll definitely be buying this again.
Impressive
Spirtzy and floral, the champagne yeast adds a extra dimension to the beer. Excellent example of a Brut Pale Ale. Love the ethos behind Mothership too.
Aroma is like a soured light lager with Chinzano. A light yeasty flavour with a bit of fruity white wine. 7/10
Pale ale on another level
One of the best pale ale’s I’ve ever tasted. Champagne yeast gives it an elegant lift. Can’t recommend highly enough.