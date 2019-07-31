Tesco 4 Breaded Garlic Chicken Kievs 520G

- Energy1378kJ 331kcal17%
- Fat22.0g31%
- Saturates8.3g42%
- Sugars1.5g2%
- Salt0.7g12%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1130kJ / 271kcal
Product Description
- Chopped and shaped chicken with a garlic butter filling in a crispy golden breadcrumb coating.
- For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
- Chopped and shaped chicken with a garlic butter filling in a crispy golden breadcrumb coating. For a midweek classic, rustle up our juicy and tender chicken kievs. Coated in crispy breadcrumbs, stuffed with garlic and parsley butter and oven cooked in just 20 22 minutes, these tasty chicken kievs make a quick and easy family favourite. For a low fuss midweek meal serve with mashed potato to mop up the sauce, or serve with salad and jacket potatoes for a lighter meal. Click the Recipes tab at the top of this page to find inspiration for delicious homemade sides.
- JUICY & TENDER Coated in crispy breadcrumbs, filled with garlic and parsley butter
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Juicy & tender
- Coated in crispy breadcrumbs, filled with garlic and parsley butter
- 22 mins oven
- Pack size: 520g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken (53%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Butter (Milk), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Pea Fibre, Salt, Parsley, Yeast, Dextrose, Black Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated below 4ºC. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Caution
This product contains raw meat.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly. Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
200ºC/Fan 180ºC/Gas 6 32-34 mins.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
200ºC/Fan 180ºC/Gas 6 20-22 mins.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Produce of
Made using chicken from the EU
Number of uses
Pack contains 4 servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product contains raw meat.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Recycling info
Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
Drained weight
-
Net Contents
2 x 260g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One kiev (122g**)
|Energy
|1130kJ / 271kcal
|1378kJ / 331kcal
|Fat
|18.0g
|22.0g
|Saturates
|6.8g
|8.3g
|Carbohydrate
|14.7g
|17.9g
|Sugars
|1.3g
|1.5g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|2.0g
|Protein
|11.8g
|14.4g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 520g typically weighs 488g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product contains raw meat.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019