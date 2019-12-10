Montes Reserva Chardonnay 75Cl
Product Description
- Chardonnay - White Chilean Wine
- From Chile with Pride
- This wine comes from the Curico Valley, where the cold breeze from the foothills of the Andes mountains allow the grapes to ripen slowly.
- A portion of this Chardonnay has been aged in a combination of new and old French oak barrels to give complexity but also retain the fruit expression of the Chardonnay. The wine is pale gold in colour with aromas of tropical fruit, vanilla and apricots. On the palate this medium bodied wine is balanced by fresh acidity and has an elegant and persistent finish.
- Wine of Chile
- Pack size: 750ml
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- This wine has intense aromas of ripe mango, pineapple and apricots. On the palate this is a medium bodied wine that balances hints of vanilla, hazelnut and toast from the French oak with tropical fruits on a long and lingering finish
Wine Colour
White
Alcohol Units
10.1
ABV
13.5% vol
Producer
Montes
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Wine Maker
Aurelio Montes Jnr
Country
Chile
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Chardonnay
Vinification Details
- A portion of the grapes were put into tank and cold soaked at 10°c for four hours to enhance the aromatics. The remainder of the grapes were gently crushed, settled and then fermented in temperature controlled stainless steel tanks for 15-17 days. 15% of the blend underwent malolactic fermentation to give richness to the wine and 35% of the blend was aged in French oak barrels (25% new, the rest second fill) for eight months.
History
- Montes was established in 1988 by Aurelio Montes, Douglas Murray, Alfredo Vidaurre and Pedro Grand, with the aim to produce the best wines in Chile from the best regions. Montes own 800 hectares of vineyards in Apalta and Marchigue located in Colchaugua Valley as well a single vineyard Zapallar, in the coastal Aconcagua Valley. By this, they are able to retain full control of everything that is planted, cultivated and picked.
Regional Information
- The Chardonnay grapes come from the Curico Valley. Curico's mediterranean climate is a result of the vines being shielded from the Pacific Ocean by the Coastal Range. Chardonnay from Curico is riper in comparison to the cooler climate regions in Chile, but is still able to retain freshness due to cool nights. All grapes were hand harvested.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 3 years
Produce of
Wine of Chile
Name and address
- Produced and bottled by:
- Montes S.A.,
- Colchagua,
- Chile.
Importer address
- Liberty Wines Ltd,
- SW4 6LY,
- UK.
Return to
- Liberty Wines Ltd,
- SW4 6LY,
- UK.
- www.libertywines.co.uk
- www.monteswines.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
75cl ℮
