Tesco Finest Free From Cookie Selection 264G

No ratings yetWrite a review
This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 30/12/2019.

£ 2.50
£0.95/100g

Offer

One average cookie
  • Energy459kJ 110kcal
    6%
  • Fat5.3g
    8%
  • Saturates3.1g
    16%
  • Sugars5.5g
    6%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2088kJ / 499kcal

Product Description

  • Gluten free triple chocolate cookies. Gluten free blood orange and Belgian dark chocolate cookies.
  • All butter triple chocolate cookies with chunks of Belgian milk, dark and white chocolate. All butter zesty blood orange and Belgian dark chocolate cookies. A deliciously indulgent selection of all butter cookies. Triple chocolate cookies filled with Belgian milk, dark and white chocolate chunks, dipped in Belgian milk chocolate, or our zesty blood orange cookies perfectly paired with intense Belgian dark chocolate.
  • Discovering wondrous festive tastes
  • Wheat and gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 264g

Information

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

Pack contains 12 servings

Recycling info

Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled Carton. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

2 x 132g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne average cookie (22g)
Energy2088kJ / 499kcal459kJ / 110kcal
Fat24.1g5.3g
Saturates14.2g3.1g
Carbohydrate61.9g13.6g
Sugars25.0g5.5g
Fibre3.7g0.8g
Protein6.9g1.5g
Salt0.6g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
  • One Triple Chocolate Cookie
    • Energy465kJ 111kcal
      6%
    • Fat5.6g
      8%
    • Saturates3.3g
      17%
    • Sugars5.0g
      6%
    • Salt0.1g
      2%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 2112kJ / 505kcal

    • Discovering wondrous festive tastes
    • Wheat and gluten free
    • Suitable for vegetarians

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Milk Chocolate, White Chocolate and Chocolate Chunks (23%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Belgian Milk Chocolate Coating (19%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Gluten Free Oat Flour, Butter (Milk) (16%), Sugar, Gluten Free Oats, Tapioca Flour, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Cocoa Powder, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Flavouring, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Salt, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder.

    Allergy Information

    • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

    Number of uses

    Pack contains 12 servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gOne Triple Chocolate Cookie (22g)
    Energy2112kJ / 505kcal465kJ / 111kcal
    Fat25.3g5.6g
    Saturates15.0g3.3g
    Carbohydrate61.1g13.4g
    Sugars22.6g5.0g
    Fibre3.8g0.8g
    Protein6.3g1.4g
    Salt0.6g0.1g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • One Dark Chocolate Blood Orange Cookie
    • Energy454kJ 108kcal
      5%
    • Fat5.0g
      7%
    • Saturates2.9g
      15%
    • Sugars6.0g
      7%
    • Salt0.1g
      2%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 2063kJ / 493kcal

    • Discovering wondrous festive tastes
    • Wheat and gluten free
    • Suitable for vegetarians

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Chocolate Chunks (27%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Butter (Milk) (19%), Gluten Free Oat Flour, Sugar, Rice Flour, Soya Flour, Candied Orange (4%) [Orange Peel, Glucose Syrup, Sugar], Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Gluten Free Oats, Blood Orange Concentrate, Orange Oil, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum).

    Allergy Information

    • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

    Number of uses

    Pack contains 12 servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gOne Dark Chocolate Blood Orange Cookie (22g)
    Energy2063kJ / 493kcal454kJ / 108kcal
    Fat22.8g5.0g
    Saturates13.4g2.9g
    Carbohydrate62.6g13.8g
    Sugars27.3g6.0g
    Fibre3.5g0.8g
    Protein7.5g1.7g
    Salt0.5g0.1g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

