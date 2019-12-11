Tesco Finest Free From Cookie Selection 264G
- Energy459kJ 110kcal6%
- Fat5.3g8%
- Saturates3.1g16%
- Sugars5.5g6%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2088kJ / 499kcal
Product Description
- Gluten free triple chocolate cookies. Gluten free blood orange and Belgian dark chocolate cookies.
- All butter triple chocolate cookies with chunks of Belgian milk, dark and white chocolate. All butter zesty blood orange and Belgian dark chocolate cookies. A deliciously indulgent selection of all butter cookies. Triple chocolate cookies filled with Belgian milk, dark and white chocolate chunks, dipped in Belgian milk chocolate, or our zesty blood orange cookies perfectly paired with intense Belgian dark chocolate.
- Discovering wondrous festive tastes
- Wheat and gluten free
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 264g
Information
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Number of uses
Pack contains 12 servings
Recycling info
Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled Carton. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Net Contents
2 x 132g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One average cookie (22g)
|Energy
|2088kJ / 499kcal
|459kJ / 110kcal
|Fat
|24.1g
|5.3g
|Saturates
|14.2g
|3.1g
|Carbohydrate
|61.9g
|13.6g
|Sugars
|25.0g
|5.5g
|Fibre
|3.7g
|0.8g
|Protein
|6.9g
|1.5g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
