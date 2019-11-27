By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Free From Mermaid Cupcake Kit 337G

1(1)Write a review
Tesco Free From Mermaid Cupcake Kit 337G
£ 2.00
£0.59/100g

New

One cupcake
  • Energy1100kJ 261kcal
    13%
  • Fat6.0g
    9%
  • Saturates1.5g
    8%
  • Sugars36.3g
    40%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1486kJ / 352kcal

Product Description

  • Gluten, wheat and milk free vanilla flavour cupcake mix with pink and blue frosting mixes, edible mermaid tail waferettes and paper cases.
  • Free from GLUTEN, WHEAT & MILK Mermaid Cupcake Kit
  • An enchanting vanilla sponge topped with a magical icing.
  • We want everyone to feel free to enjoy the foods they love. That's why our Free From range champions great taste through a wide range of inspiring food - so you can be sure you'll find something for any occasion.
  • Gluten, wheat and milk free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 337g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS:

Icing Sugar, Sugar, Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Tapioca Starch, Maize Flour, Buckwheat Flour, Raising Agents (Calcium Phosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Waferettes [Edible Wafer [Potato Starch, Water], Colours (Vegetable Carbon, Beetroot Red, Anthocyanins), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Sunflower Lecithins), Fondant Icing Sugar [Sugar, Glucose Syrup], Humectant (Glycerine), Glucose Syrup, Spirulina Concentrate], Dextrose, Flavouring, Colour (Beetroot Red), Spirulina Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Guidelines
  • You will need:
  • 1 medium egg; 45ml (3 tbsp.) soya alternative to milk; 90g softened dairy free spread (alternatively, use unsalted butter or margarine instead of the dairy free spread); piping bag.
  • Method: Oven
  • 1. Pre-heat the oven to 180°C/160°C Fan/350°F/Gas 4 and line a cupcake tray with your cases.
  • 2. Empty the contents of cupcake sachet into a bowl and add the egg, soya alternative to milk and 30g dairy free spread. Mix with an electric mixer for 1-2 minutes until smooth.
  • 3. Pour the mixture equally across the cupcake cases and place in the centre of the pre-heated oven. Bake for 15-18 minutes or until golden. You'll know they're ready if you insert a skewer and it comes out clean. Remove from the oven and allow to cool for 5 minutes before placing on a wire rack.
  • 4. Once the cupcakes have cooled empty the frosting mixes into 2 separate bowls and mix each with 30g dairy free spread. Using a piping bag add each of the icing mixes side by side in the bag and pipe onto the cupcakes to create a dual swirl effect.
  • 5. Decorate with the waferettes and serve.
  • Important
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Sachet. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,

Net Contents

337g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne cupcake (74g)
Energy1486kJ / 352kcal1100kJ / 261kcal
Fat8.2g6.0g
Saturates2.0g1.5g
Carbohydrate66.5g49.2g
Sugars49.0g36.3g
Fibre1.2g0.9g
Protein2.6g1.9g
Salt0.4g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Don't upset your tastebuds with this kit

1 stars

I had high hopes for this cake, but it tastes AWFUL. This product is a waste of money. The cupcake itself is so eggy in taste and the frosting just tastes of butter. Tesco, did you even taste test this?

Usually bought next

Tesco Unicorn Fairy Cake Kit 265G

£ 2.00
£7.55/kg

Tesco Free From 10 Crispy Cod Fish Fingers 300G

£ 2.50
£8.34/kg

Schar Gluten Free Delishios 37G

£ 1.00
£2.71/100g

Doves Farm Gluten & Wheat Free White Self Raising Flour Blend 1Kg

£ 1.70
£1.70/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here