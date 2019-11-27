Tesco Free From Mermaid Cupcake Kit 337G

Don't upset your tastebuds with this kit
I had high hopes for this cake, but it tastes AWFUL. This product is a waste of money. The cupcake itself is so eggy in taste and the frosting just tastes of butter. Tesco, did you even taste test this?
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1486kJ / 352kcal
INGREDIENTS:
Icing Sugar, Sugar, Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Tapioca Starch, Maize Flour, Buckwheat Flour, Raising Agents (Calcium Phosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Waferettes [Edible Wafer [Potato Starch, Water], Colours (Vegetable Carbon, Beetroot Red, Anthocyanins), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Sunflower Lecithins), Fondant Icing Sugar [Sugar, Glucose Syrup], Humectant (Glycerine), Glucose Syrup, Spirulina Concentrate], Dextrose, Flavouring, Colour (Beetroot Red), Spirulina Extract.
Store in a cool dry place.
Produced in United Kingdom
Pack contains 6 servings
Carton. Widely Recycled Sachet. Not Yet Recycled
337g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One cupcake (74g)
|Energy
|1486kJ / 352kcal
|1100kJ / 261kcal
|Fat
|8.2g
|6.0g
|Saturates
|2.0g
|1.5g
|Carbohydrate
|66.5g
|49.2g
|Sugars
|49.0g
|36.3g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|0.9g
|Protein
|2.6g
|1.9g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When prepared according to instructions.
|-
|-
