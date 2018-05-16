Dreamies Cat Treats Christmas Stocking

- Complementary pet food for adult cats and kittens over 8 weeks old.
- The perfect Christmas presents for cats, DREAMIES Christmas Cat Stocking Treats includes 5 packs of 30g crunchy cat treats in the dreamiest flavours. Find the ideal Christmas gift for cats with 2x Chicken cat treats and one each of Cheese cat treats, Salmon and Beef cat treats; ready for all cat lovers to hang on their Christmas Tree.
- DREAMIES™ cat food biscuits are deliciously crunchy on the outside, and soft on the inside.
- Christmas cat treats are only two calories per treat; a dreamie meal with a crunch.
- Dare to shake the bag and experience the joy of these irresistible treats for cats.
- Cats simply can't resist the great mouth-watering taste of DREAMIES™ Christmas gifts for cats.
- "The Dreamies for cats brand believes life with a cat should be fun-filled. We love our felines' individual personalities and their independence, so rewarding your cat with Dreamies cat treats is a great way to bring out the fun-loving side of your cat everyday. The irresistible combination of a dual texture cat treat and irresistible flavour in Dreamies, means your cats will do anything for the great taste of Dreamies treats for cats!"
- Christmas cat stocking includes 5x30g feline kibble: 2x Chicken; 1x cheese; 1x beef; 1x salmon
- Pack size: 150G
Information
Storage
Best before date, batch number, factory identification number: see back of pack.Store in a cool and dry place. Once opened, keep tightly sealed and consume within 4 weeks.
Preparation and Usage
- Feeding instructions: For adult cats, feed up to 20 pieces per day. For kittens, feed up to 6 pieces per day. Please reduce main meal accordingly. Fresh drinking water should always be available.
Name and address
GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
- IE: Mars Ireland,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- Address all enquiries to:
- GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
- 0800 738 800
- www.mars.co.uk/contact
- www.dreamiestreats.co.uk
- IE: Mars Ireland Consumer Care,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- 1890 812 315
- www.mars.com
Net Contents
5 x 30g ℮
- Dreamies with Chicken 2 x 30 g ℮
- Dreamies with Cheese 30 g ℮
- Dreamies with Salmon 30 g ℮
- Dreamies with Beef 30 g ℮
Information
Ingredients
Cereals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Oils and Fats, Meat and Animal Derivatives (including 4% Beef), Minerals, Vegetable Protein Extracts
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical constituents (%): Protein: 22.0 Fat content: 22.0 Inorganic matter: 9.0 Crude fibre: 2.0 Energy: 408 kcal/100 g Vitamin A: 1293 IU Vitamin B1: 9.9 mg Vitamin B2: 16.9 mg Vitamin B6: 4.4 mg Vitamin D3: 143 IU Vitamin E: 115 mg Copper (Copper(II) sulphate pentahydrate): 6.8 mg Iodine (Potassium iodide): 1.7 mg Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate): 14.1 mg Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate): 70.5 mg Additives per kg: - Antioxidants: - Nutritional additives: -
- Dreamies with Chicken 2 x 30 g ℮
- Dreamies with Cheese 30 g ℮
- Dreamies with Salmon 30 g ℮
- Dreamies with Beef 30 g ℮
Information
Ingredients
Cereals, Oils and Fats, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Meat and Animal Derivatives, Minerals, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Milk and Milk Derivatives (including 2.2% Dried Cheese Powder, Equivalent to 4% Cheese)
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical constituents (%): Protein: 22.0 Fat content: 22.0 Inorganic matter: 9.0 Crude fibre: 2.0 Energy: 408 kcal/100 g Vitamin A: 1293 IU Vitamin B1: 9.9 mg Vitamin B2: 16.9 mg Vitamin B6: 4.4 mg Vitamin D3: 143 IU Vitamin E: 115 mg Copper (Copper(II) sulphate pentahydrate): 6.8 mg Iodine (Potassium iodide): 1.7 mg Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate): 14.1 mg Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate): 70.5 mg Additives per kg: - Antioxidants and Colourants: - Nutritional additives: -
- Dreamies with Chicken 2 x 30 g ℮
- Dreamies with Cheese 30 g ℮
- Dreamies with Salmon 30 g ℮
- Dreamies with Beef 30 g ℮
Information
Ingredients
Cereals, Oils and Fats, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Meat and Animal Derivatives (including 4% Chicken), Minerals, Vegetable Protein Extracts
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical constituents (%): Protein: 22.0 Fat content: 22.0 Inorganic matter: 9.0 Crude fibre: 2.0 Energy: 408 kcal/100 g Vitamin A: 1293 IU Vitamin B1: 9.9 mg Vitamin B2: 16.9 mg Vitamin B6: 4.4 mg Vitamin D3: 143 IU Vitamin E: 115 mg Copper (Copper(II) sulphate pentahydrate): 6.8 mg Iodine (Potassium iodide): 1.7 mg Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate): 14.1 mg Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate): 70.5 mg Additives per kg: - Antioxidants and Colourants: - Nutritional additives: -
- Dreamies with Chicken 2 x 30 g ℮
- Dreamies with Cheese 30 g ℮
- Dreamies with Salmon 30 g ℮
- Dreamies with Beef 30 g ℮
Information
Ingredients
Cereals, Oils and Fats, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Meat and Animal Derivatives, Fish and Fish Derivatives (including 4% Salmon), Minerals, Vegetable Protein Extracts
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical constituents (%): Protein: 22.0 Fat content: 22.0 Inorganic matter: 9.0 Crude fibre: 2.0 Energy: 408 kcal/100 g Vitamin A: 1293 IU Vitamin B1: 9.9 mg Vitamin B2: 16.9 mg Vitamin B6: 4.4 mg Vitamin D3: 143 IU Vitamin E: 115 mg Copper (Copper(II) sulphate pentahydrate): 6.8 mg Iodine (Potassium iodide): 1.7 mg Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate): 14.1 mg Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate): 70.5 mg Additives per kg: - Antioxidants and Colourants: - Nutritional additives: -
