Wicked Kitchen Punchy Pumpkin Laksa Kit 303G

- Energy701kJ 169kcal8%
- Fat13.8g20%
- Saturates9.9g50%
- Sugars3.3g4%
- Salt0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 461kJ / 111kcal
Product Description
- Individual sachets of mild coconut and pumpkin curry sauce and a chilli and herb mix.
- Fragrant pumpkin broth with rich coconut, lemongrass, galangal and hint of coriander
- Pack size: 303G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Laksa Broth [Coconut Milk (41%)[Coconut Extract, Water], Pumpkin (8%), Lemongrass, Galangal, Corn Starch], Massaman Curry Paste [Garlic, Chilli, Shallot, Salt, Galangal, Lemongrass, Coriander Seed, Nutmeg, Cinnamon Powder, Kaffir Lime Leaf, Cumin, Star Anise, Bay Leaf], Sunflower Oil, Garlic, Sugar, Dried Red Pepper, Yeast Extract Powder, Colours (Paprika Extract, Plain Caramel), Salt, Coriander Powder], Herbs & Spices [Kaffir Lime Leaf, Lemongrass, Red Chilli, Coriander Leaf].
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Add the laksa broth to a pan on a medium heat, and simmer for 5 minutes.
Add the dried spices, reduce heat and cook for a further 2 minutes.
Serve immediately with noodles and vegetables of your choice.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Pouch. Don't Recycle
Net Contents
303g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 a pack (152g)
|Energy
|461kJ / 111kcal
|701kJ / 169kcal
|Fat
|9.1g
|13.8g
|Saturates
|6.5g
|9.9g
|Carbohydrate
|5.2g
|7.9g
|Sugars
|2.2g
|3.3g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|2.0g
|Protein
|1.6g
|2.4g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As Sold.
