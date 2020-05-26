By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Wicked Kitchen Punchy Pumpkin Laksa Kit 303G

Wicked Kitchen Punchy Pumpkin Laksa Kit 303G
1/2 a pack
  • Energy701kJ 169kcal
    8%
  • Fat13.8g
    20%
  • Saturates9.9g
    50%
  • Sugars3.3g
    4%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 461kJ / 111kcal

Product Description

  • Individual sachets of mild coconut and pumpkin curry sauce and a chilli and herb mix.
  • Fragrant pumpkin broth with rich coconut, lemongrass, galangal and hint of coriander
  • Pack size: 303G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Laksa Broth [Coconut Milk (41%)[Coconut Extract, Water], Pumpkin (8%), Lemongrass, Galangal, Corn Starch], Massaman Curry Paste [Garlic, Chilli, Shallot, Salt, Galangal, Lemongrass, Coriander Seed, Nutmeg, Cinnamon Powder, Kaffir Lime Leaf, Cumin, Star Anise, Bay Leaf], Sunflower Oil, Garlic, Sugar, Dried Red Pepper, Yeast Extract Powder, Colours (Paprika Extract, Plain Caramel), Salt, Coriander Powder], Herbs & Spices [Kaffir Lime Leaf, Lemongrass, Red Chilli, Coriander Leaf].

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Add the laksa broth to a pan on a medium heat, and simmer for 5 minutes.
Add the dried spices, reduce heat and cook for a further 2 minutes.
Serve immediately with noodles and vegetables of your choice.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Pouch. Don't Recycle

Net Contents

303g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 a pack (152g)
Energy461kJ / 111kcal701kJ / 169kcal
Fat9.1g13.8g
Saturates6.5g9.9g
Carbohydrate5.2g7.9g
Sugars2.2g3.3g
Fibre1.3g2.0g
Protein1.6g2.4g
Salt0.3g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

