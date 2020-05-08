Tesco Finest Vintage Cheddar 200G
Offer
- Energy510kJ 123kcal6%
- Fat10.3g15%
- Saturates6.5g33%
- Salt0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1700kJ / 410kcal
Product Description
- Vintage Cheddar cheese
- Matured up to 18 months in wooden boxes, Handmade in Somerset with west country milk, Made by Barbers the oldest Cheddar makers UK.
- Matured up to 18 months in wooden boxes, Handmade in Somerset with west country milk, Made by Barbers the oldest Cheddar makers UK.
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Once opened, consume within 3 days. Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using milk from the U.K.
Number of uses
approx. 6 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Recycle with bags at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
200g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g
|Energy
|1700kJ / 410kcal
|510kJ / 123kcal
|Fat
|34.4g
|10.3g
|Saturates
|21.7g
|6.5g
|Carbohydrate
|0.1g
|0.0g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|25.0g
|7.5g
|Salt
|1.8g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020