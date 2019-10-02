Dettol Surface Cleanser Wipes 72S

RIP off!
Typical, so many items reducing the content but charging the same price, come on Tesco, sort it out, we’re not as thick as you think 😡😡😡
Per 100g product contains 0.40g Benzalkonium Chloride, Contains Disinfectant, Perfume
Made in EU
72 x Large Wipes
Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Keep out of reach of children. Not for personal hygiene use. Do not flush down the toilet.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020