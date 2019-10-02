By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Dettol Surface Cleanser Wipes 72S

5(1)Write a review
Dettol Surface Cleanser Wipes 72S
£ 2.00
£2.78/100sheet

Product Description

  • www.sustainable.cleaning.com
  • www.happier-homes.com
  • For ingredients: www.rbeuroinfo.com
  • Proven to Kill
  • Antibiotic Resistant MRSA*
  • *Kills 99.9% of MRSA, Klebsiella pneumoniae NDM-1 positive, Escherichia coli with extended spectrum beta-lactamase resistance (ESBL)
  • Kill's 99.9% of bacteria and viruses**
  • Kills cold and flu viruses**
  • **Flu virus (Influenza - Type A H1N1), Cold viruses (Human Coronavirus and RSV)
  • Trusted by doctors**** to kill bacteria
  • ****Based on research carried out by IPSOS with 210 doctors, a majority of GPS questioned agreed that they trusted Dettol Surface Cleanser to kill bacteria.
  • Dettol Anti-Bacterial Surface Cleansing Wipes are proven to kill Bacteria
  • E.Coli, S. aureus, Listeria, Campylabacter, Klebsiella pneumoniae NDM-1 positive, Escherichia coli with extended spectrum beta-lactamase resistance (ESBL), P. aeruginosa, Salmonella, MRSA
  • Viruses:
  • Influenza - Type A H1NI, Human Coronavirus and RSV
  • Dettol Anti-Bacterial Surface Cleansing Wipes are proven to remove
  • Pollen particles, Dust Mites, Pet Dander
  • Suitable for:
  • Chopping boards, Changing mats, Bins, Baths and taps, High chairs, Fridge, Kitchen sinks, Toilet seats
  • If you like this product, why not also try Dettol Cleansing Floor Wipes Anti-bacterial wipes specially designed for use on floors.
  • Green Dot
  • © A.I.S.E.
  • Dettol and the Sword symbol are trademarks.
  • Moisture lock
  • Kills salmonella and E. coli
  • No bleach, no taint, no odour
  • Suitable to use where food is prepared
  • Removes 90% of allergens
  • Pack size: 72SHT

Information

Ingredients

Per 100g product contains 0.40g Benzalkonium Chloride, Contains Disinfectant, Perfume

Produce of

Made in EU

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Use:
  • 1. Pull back the reseal able cover, pull out wipe.
  • 2. Reseal after each usage & store cover facing down to avoid dying out.
  • 3. Wipe surface for a more hygienic clean and then dispense of wipe.

Warnings

  • Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Keep out of reach of children. Not for personal hygiene use. Do not flush down the toilet.

Return to

  • Reckitt Benckiser,
  • UK - PO Box 4044,
  • Slough,
  • SL1 0NS.
  • 0845 769 7079
  • ROI - Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24
  • 01 661 7318
  • Dettol™ Consumer Services
  • For help and advice contact us: www.dettol.co.uk

Net Contents

72 x Large Wipes

Safety information

View more safety information

Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Keep out of reach of children. Not for personal hygiene use. Do not flush down the toilet.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

RIP off!

5 stars

Typical, so many items reducing the content but charging the same price, come on Tesco, sort it out, we’re not as thick as you think 😡😡😡

Usually bought next

Tesco Thick Bleach 24 Hour Citrus750ml

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.39
£0.52/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Kitchen Towel White 4 Roll

£ 2.20
£1.10/100sheet

Offer

Tesco Antibacterial Floor Wipes Apple 15Pack

£ 1.00
£0.07/each

Springforce Sponge Scourers 8 Pack

£ 0.40
£0.05/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here