By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Peppadew Sweet Goldew Peppers Chopped

No ratings yetWrite a review
Peppadew Sweet Goldew Peppers Chopped
£ 3.00
£7.50/kg

Product Description

  • Sweet Goldew® Peppers Chopped in a sweet and sour brine.
  • For more recipe inspiration visit www.peppadew.co.uk
  • These unique and versatile Goldew® Peppers are sure to add flavour and enhance any meal of your choice, from pizzas, sandwiches, salads, burgers, seafood and meze platters.
  • Colour and texture may vary due to the nature of the product.
  • No added preservatives
  • Suitable for Vegan & Vegetarian diets
  • Kosher
  • Halaal Trust - Muslim Judicial Council
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

Goldew® Peppers (50%), Water, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Antioxidants: Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid, Firming Agent: E509

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated under brine and use within 4 weeks.For Best Before End: See Jar.

Produce of

Product of South Africa

Name and address

  • PEPPADEW® International (Pty) Ltd.
  • Factory 264,
  • Bravo Street,
  • Nkowankowa,
  • Letaba, 0870,
  • South Africa.

Importer address

  • Euro Food Brands,
  • 1 Kimbell Mews,
  • NN2 8XB.

Return to

  • Euro Food Brands,
  • 1 Kimbell Mews,
  • NN2 8XB.

Drained weight

200g

Net Contents

400g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g drained product
Energy 352 kJ / 84 kcal
Fat 0.3 g
- of which saturates 0.1 g
Carbohydrate 18.7 g
- of which sugars 18.6 g
Fibre 1.2 g
Protein 0.7 g
Salt 0.8 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.43
£0.43/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Pre Pack Broccoli 350G

£ 0.35
£1.00/kg

Offer

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here