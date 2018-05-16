By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nivea Smooth Hand Cream 30Ml

Nivea Smooth Hand Cream 30Ml
  • NIVEA SMOOTH HAND CREAM 30ML
  • NIVEA Smooth Care Hand Cream with Shea Butter makes hands irresistibly smooth all day long.
  • For well protected & irresistibly smooth hands for 24h
  • Strengthens the skin’s protection barrier keeping your hands and cuticles smooth and soft
  • Rich formula with Shea Butter
  • Pack size: 30ML

Aqua, Glycerin, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cetyl Palmitate, Octyldodecanol, Myristyl Myristate, Palmitic Acid, Glyceryl Stearate SE, Stearic Acid, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Hydrogenated Coco-Glycerides, Arachidic Acid, Myristic Acid, Oleic Acid, Dimethicone, Sodium Carbomer, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Trisodium EDTA, Linalool, Limonene, Citronellol, Benzyl Alcohol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Geraniol, Parfum

Made in Germany

Bottle. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

30ml ℮

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

