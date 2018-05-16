Product Description
- NIVEA SMOOTH HAND CREAM 30ML
- NIVEA Smooth Care Hand Cream with Shea Butter makes hands irresistibly smooth all day long.
- For well protected & irresistibly smooth hands for 24h
- Strengthens the skin’s protection barrier keeping your hands and cuticles smooth and soft
- Rich formula with Shea Butter
- Pack size: 30ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Glycerin, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cetyl Palmitate, Octyldodecanol, Myristyl Myristate, Palmitic Acid, Glyceryl Stearate SE, Stearic Acid, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Hydrogenated Coco-Glycerides, Arachidic Acid, Myristic Acid, Oleic Acid, Dimethicone, Sodium Carbomer, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Trisodium EDTA, Linalool, Limonene, Citronellol, Benzyl Alcohol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Geraniol, Parfum
Produce of
Made in Germany
Recycling info
Bottle. Plastic - Check Local Recycling
Name and address
- Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
- Trinity Central
- Trinity Park
- Bickenhill Lane
- Birmingham
- B37 7ES
Return to
Net Contents
30ml ℮
