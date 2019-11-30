By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco King Prawns & Scallops In Prseco Sauce 200G

4(4)Write a review
Tesco King Prawns & Scallops In Prseco Sauce 200G
£ 4.00
£20.00/kg
One shell
  • Energy666kJ 159kcal
    8%
  • Fat8.0g
    11%
  • Saturates4.5g
    23%
  • Sugars1.3g
    1%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 748kJ / 179kcal

Product Description

  • King prawns (Penaeus vannamei) and scallops (Amusium pleuronectes) in a prosecco sparkling wine, cream and cheese sauce, topped with a Parmesan and parsley breadcrumb in a natural scallop shell.
  • Responsibly sourced. King Prawns & Scallops in Prosecco Sauce Served in a shell A delicate creamy prosecco sauce, topped with a Parmesan herb crumb
  • Served in a shell. A delicate creamy prosecco sauce, topped with a Parmesan herb crumb
  • Responsibly sourcing our shellfish is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • Served in a shell
  • A delicate creamy prosecco sauce, topped with a parmesan herb crumb
  • Cook from frozen 27 mins
  • Responsibly sourced
  • Pack size: 0.2kg

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Scallop (Mollusc) (15%), King Prawn (Crustacean) (14%), Milk, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Mild Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Single Cream (Milk), Prosecco (Sulphites) (5%), Modified Maize Starch, Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Salt, Garlic Purée, Potato Starch, Parsley, Dextrose, Butter (Milk), Sea Salt, Nutmeg, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler.Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: For best results cook from frozen.
Remove all packaging.
Place shells on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25-27 minutes.
Ensure any excess crumbs that may be left in the carton are sprinkled back over the shells before cooking.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 25-27 mins
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  Welwyn Garden City,
  AL7 1GA,
  U.K.
  Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  Gresham House,

Return to

  • Our Promise
  We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations.
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne shell (89g**)
Energy748kJ / 179kcal666kJ / 159kcal
Fat9.0g8.0g
Saturates5.0g4.5g
Carbohydrate14.1g12.6g
Sugars1.5g1.3g
Fibre0.7g0.6g
Protein9.9g8.8g
Salt0.5g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When ovenbaked according to instructions 200g typically weighs 178g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

4 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

This is OK if you have never had decent scallops i

3 stars

This is OK if you have never had decent scallops ie Coquilles St Jacques with prawns. You have to make it yourself. The toughness of the scallops and the lack of flavour and prawns is appauling and an insult to your palate. For the price you could make your own or even have it freshly cooked for in say a Loch Fine Resteraunt. I would keep your pennies away from this one and buy something else. AWFUL LACKS EVERYTHING

Delicious seafood starter

5 stars

I ordered these as a surprise meal for my husband and he has not stopped talking about it since! Very enjoyable! Thank you Mazza

Not for me

2 stars

Hardly any prawns or scallops. Not much taste. Not value for money

fabulous

5 stars

Absolutely fantastic, since first trying them have not been able to stop ordering more.

