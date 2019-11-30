Tesco King Prawns & Scallops In Prseco Sauce 200G

This is OK if you have never had decent scallops i
This is OK if you have never had decent scallops ie Coquilles St Jacques with prawns. You have to make it yourself. The toughness of the scallops and the lack of flavour and prawns is appauling and an insult to your palate. For the price you could make your own or even have it freshly cooked for in say a Loch Fine Resteraunt. I would keep your pennies away from this one and buy something else. AWFUL LACKS EVERYTHING
Delicious seafood starter
I ordered these as a surprise meal for my husband and he has not stopped talking about it since! Very enjoyable! Thank you Mazza
Not for me
Hardly any prawns or scallops. Not much taste. Not value for money
fabulous
Absolutely fantastic, since first trying them have not been able to stop ordering more.