Ben & Jerrys Baked Alaska 500Ml

very very sweet
very sweet and overwhelming.one for the kids
Tastes like white chocolate ice cream, absolutely
Tastes like white chocolate ice cream, absolutely lovely
New
Cream (MILK) (27%), water, sugar, condensed skimmed MILK, glucose syrup, free range EGG yolk, coconut oil, whole MILK powder, EGG white, vanilla extract, stabilisers (guar gum, pectins, carrageenan), MILK fat, emulsifier (SOY lecithins). May contain gluten. Sugar, vanilla: traded in compliance with Fairtrade Standards, total 19%F. F Visit www.info.fairtrade.net Contains Egg, Soy and Milk. May contain Cereals cont. Gluten + prods.. Free from Irradiation and Meat. Suitable for Ovo Lacto Vegetarian and Halal. Certified for Kosher.
STORE AT -18°C
Netherlands
500 ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Unprepared
|Per 100ml Unprepared
|Energy (kJ)
|1115 kJ
|936 kJ
|Energy (kcal)
|266 kcal
|223 kcal
|Fat (g)
|14 g
|12 g
|of which saturates (g)
|9.9 g
|8.3 g
|Carbohydrate (g)
|30 g
|25 g
|of which sugars (g)
|26 g
|22 g
|Protein (g)
|3.7 g
|3.1 g
|Salt (g)
|0.13 g
|0.11 g
|1 portion = 100 g. (Pack contains 5 portions)
|-
|-
