Ben & Jerrys Baked Alaska 500Ml

Ben & Jerrys Baked Alaska 500Ml
  • Vanilla ice cream with a marshmallow swirl (11%) and white polar bear shaped chunks (7.5%)
  • Ben & Jerry's Baked Alaska Ice Cream Pint with marshmallow swirls and white polar bears. Wait. “White polar bears”? Oh, yes. Get ready to indulge in an Arctic daydream. We know that this won’t come as a surprise, but at Ben & Jerry’s, we have always thought that, just like ice cream, the planet’s ice caps are best kept frozen. Take it from us ice cream guys; if it’s melted, it’s ruined! So, for climate's sake and keeping things cool, very cool, we’re bringing back this blissful blizzard of a cool concoction. Remember when you were a kid and it’d snow so much they had to cancel school? Those were special days, all the world white and cold and magical. Well, that’s the kind of feeling you get when you pop open a tub of Baked Alaska. Plus, there’s a little extra magic in knowing that we’re working together to combat climate change. Speaking of magic, we believe in making sure all of our ingredients are good for you AND good for the planet. That’s why we use Fairtrade-certified sugar and vanilla in Baked Alaska. (Also, just in case you were wondering, rest assured that no polar bears were harmed in the making of this Flavour). Enjoy!
  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Ingredients

Ingredients: Cream (MILK) (27%), water, sugar, condensed skimmed MILK, glucose syrup, free range EGG yolk, coconut oil, whole MILK powder, EGG white, vanilla extract, stabilisers (guar gum, pectins, carrageenan), MILK fat, emulsifier (SOY lecithins). May contain gluten. Sugar, vanilla: traded in compliance with Fairtrade Standards, total 19%F. Contains Egg, Soya and Milk. May contain Cereals cont. Gluten + prods.. Free from Irradiation and Meat. Suitable for Ovo Lacto Vegetarian and Halal. Certified for Kosher

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten

Storage

STORE AT -18°C

Produce of

Netherlands

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Springfield Drive,
  • Leatherhead,
  • KT22 7GR
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Return to

  • Ben & Jerry's Cone Home,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Ben & Jerry's Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

500 ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer 100ml Unprepared
Energy (kJ)1115 kJ936 kJ
Energy (kcal)266 kcal223 kcal
Fat (g)14 g12 g
of which saturates (g)9.9 g8.3 g
Carbohydrate (g)30 g25 g
of which sugars (g)26 g22 g
Protein (g)3.7 g3.1 g
Salt (g)0.13 g0.11 g
1 portion = 100 g. (Pack contains 5 portions)--

very very sweet

very sweet and overwhelming.one for the kids

Tastes like white chocolate ice cream, absolutely

Tastes like white chocolate ice cream, absolutely lovely

