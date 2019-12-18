Tango Strawberry & Watermelon Sugar Free 6X330ml

- Energy50kJ 10kcal<1%
- Fat0g0%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars0g0%
- Salt0.30g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 15kJ/3kcal
Product Description
- Carbonated Sugar Free Strawberry and Watermelon Soft Drink with Sweeteners.
- - Tango has crafted a deliciously fruity strawberry and watermelon combination.
- - Delivering the instant burst of tangy flavour, you know and love from Tango without the sugar
- - This will take lip smacking tang to a whole new dimension.
- - No artificial colours or flavourings
- - It's the perfect partner for time together with family & friends.
- - Perfect for socialising occasions, such as picnics, parties and BBQs.
- - Best served chilled
- - We are big on personality and even bigger on flavour, but don't take our word for it. You be the judge!
- - Also available in Original Orange, Sugar Free Orange and Sugar Free Tropical.
- - For more information follow us on social media @drinktango
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Pack size: 1980ml
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate (Watermelon 4%, Strawberry 1%), Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Natural Colour (Anthocyanins), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Natural Strawberry Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum)
Storage
Best Before End: See Base of Cans.
Number of uses
Pack contains 6 servings of 330ml
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Contains Sweeteners
Warnings
- CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINERS, HANDLE WITH CARE.
Name and address
- Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- HP2 4TZ,
- UK.
Return to
Net Contents
6 x 330ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|15kJ/3kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which Saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|of which Sugars
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0.09g
Safety information
