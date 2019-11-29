By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Gift Creation Cream Liqueur Selection

No ratings yetWrite a review
Gift Creation Cream Liqueur Selection
£ 5.50
£27.50/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Cream Liqueur Selection
  • Baileys® The Original Irish Cream
  • Product of Ireland
  • Tequila Rose® Strawberry Cream
  • Product of the EU
  • Amarula Cream
  • Product of South Africa
  • Rum Chata® Liqueur with Rum
  • Product of the USA
  • All I want for christmas is creams
  • Pack size: 200ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • Baileys The Original Irish Cream: Contains Milk, Tequila Rose Strawberry Cream: Contains Milk, Nuts, Rye & Wheat, Amarula Cream: Contains Milk & Soya, Rum Chata Liqueur with Rum: Contains Milk & Soya, may contain traces of Gluten and Eggs

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Best Before End See Base.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving Suggestion
  • Best enjoyed neat or over ice.
  • Please retain packaging for future reference.

Warnings

  • Warning: This product contains alcohol and must not be sold to anyone under 18 years of age.

Name and address

  • Packed by:
  • Gift Creation & Design Ltd,
  • HA6 1NW.

Return to

  • Gift Creation & Design Ltd,
  • HA6 1NW.
  • www.giftcreation.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: This product contains alcohol and must not be sold to anyone under 18 years of age.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Single Malt Whisky Selection Gift Set

£ 9.00
£60.00/litre

Distillersselect Pink Gin Selection Set 4X5cl

£ 12.00
£60.00/litre

Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur 1L

£ 15.00
£15.00/litre

Canti Prosecco & Truffles Goody Bag Gift Set

£ 5.00
£5.00/each

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here