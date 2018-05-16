Tesco 9 Spooky Brownie Bites

- Energy211kJ 50kcal3%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1759kJ / 420kcal
Product Description
- 9 Chocolate brownie bites with dark chocolate chunks.
- DARK CHOCOLATE. Soft baked for a rich, gooey brownie
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Dark Chocolate (20%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk), Water, Golden Syrup (Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup), Dried Egg, Humectant (Glycerol), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Salt.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Our bakers prepare a variety of products in our bakeries, this product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, egg, soya and other allergens.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container
Number of uses
9 Servings
Recycling info
Bag. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One brownie (12g)
|Energy
|1759kJ / 420kcal
|211kJ / 50kcal
|Fat
|18.9g
|2.3g
|Saturates
|9.7g
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|57.6g
|6.9g
|Sugars
|43.9g
|5.3g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|0.2g
|Protein
|4.0g
|0.5g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
