Gran Luchito Lightly Salted Tortilla Chips 170G

£ 2.50
£1.48/100g

Product Description

  • Tortilla Chips
  • Discover more: www.luchito.com
  • Made with Whole Corn
  • We only use stone ground whole corn to make the masa dough used in our tortilla chips. This ancient Mexican technique of nixtamalization gives the chips their great tasting corn flavour.
  • Authentic Mexican Size
  • The dough is traditionally pressed before being sliced into large quarter cuts and quickly fried for a great crunch.
  • All natural
  • 100% sunflower oil
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 170G

Information

Ingredients

Whole Yellow Corn Kernels (75%), Sunflower Oil, Sea Salt (0.75%)

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Made in EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Great for dipping
  • These tortilla chips are perfect for dipping into a pot of Gran Luchito Mexican Salsa.

Number of uses

Servings per pack: 5 Serving size: 34g

Name and address

  • Gran Luchito,
  • 48-49 Princes Pl,
  • London,
  • W11 4QA,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Get in Touch
  • hola@luchito.com
Net Contents

170g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Serving
Energy2010 kJ683 kJ
-479 kcal163 kcal
Fat20g6.8g
of which saturates2.2g0.8g
Carbohydrates67g23g
of which sugars2.4g0.8g
Protein6.3g2.1g
Salt0.75g0.26g
Servings per pack: 5 Serving size: 34g--

Superior Tortilla Chips

5 stars

Best Tortilla Chips you can buy! Big size and great flavour. Highly recommend.

