Slingsby Gooseberry Gin 50Cl
Offer
Product Description
- Gooseberry Gin
- Follow us on
- Twitter and Instagram @slingsbysocial
- Facebook facebook.com/slingsbysocial
- In 1571 William Slingsby discovered the unique properties of the natural spring water from the Tewit Well in Harrogate. Our Gooseberry Gin is crafted using the world-famous Harrogate aquifer water, pure single grain spirit and locally sourced botanicals, synonymous with the restorative nature of the town. Fresh, Yorkshire gooseberries bring a fruity, tangy, sweetness whilst retaining the classic, citrus notes of our classic award-winning London Dry Gin.
- Premium gin
- Restoring - the spirit of Harrogate
- Pack size: 50cl
Information
Alcohol Units
20
ABV
40% vol
Alcohol Type
Mixed Drinks
Storage Type
Ambient
Name and address
- Distilled and bottled for:
- Spirit of Harrogate Ltd,
- HG2 8PB.
Return to
- Spirit of Harrogate Ltd,
- HG2 8PB.
- www.spiritofharrogate.co.uk
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
50cl ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019