Slingsby Gooseberry Gin 50Cl

Slingsby Gooseberry Gin 50Cl
£ 26.00
£52.00/litre

Product Description

  Gooseberry Gin
  In 1571 William Slingsby discovered the unique properties of the natural spring water from the Tewit Well in Harrogate. Our Gooseberry Gin is crafted using the world-famous Harrogate aquifer water, pure single grain spirit and locally sourced botanicals, synonymous with the restorative nature of the town. Fresh, Yorkshire gooseberries bring a fruity, tangy, sweetness whilst retaining the classic, citrus notes of our classic award-winning London Dry Gin.
  Premium gin
  Restoring - the spirit of Harrogate
  Pack size: 50cl

Information

Alcohol Units

20

ABV

40% vol

Alcohol Type

Mixed Drinks

Storage Type

Ambient

Name and address

  • Distilled and bottled for:
  • Spirit of Harrogate Ltd,
  • HG2 8PB.

Return to

  • Spirit of Harrogate Ltd,
  • HG2 8PB.
  www.spiritofharrogate.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

50cl ℮

