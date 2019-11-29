By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Flourish Menopause Test Kit 2 Pack

£ 9.95
£4.98/each

Product Description

  • Quick, easy to use and reliable
  • Specially designed for testing the menopause
  • Contains 2 kits (with 1 leaflet and 1 desiccant bag)

Information

Produce of

Made in France

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Use
  • 1. Remove the test from the protective sachet, and remove the cap.
  • 2. Hold the absorbent tip directly in your urine stream for 5 to 10 seconds.
  • 3. Replace the cap, and place the test on a dry, flat surface.
  • 4. Read the result after 10 minutes.
  • 5. Do not interpret the results after 15 minutes

Name and address

  • Veda.Lab,
  • Rue De L'Expansion,
  • Zat Du Londeau,
  • Cerisé BP 181,
  • 61006 Alencon Cedex,
  • France.

Distributor address

  • DDD Limited,
  • Watford,
  • Herts,
  • WD18 7JJ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • DDD Limited,
  • Watford,
  • Herts,
  • WD18 7JJ,
  • UK.
  • Flourish careline 0800 085 3462
  • www.lets-flourish.com

Net Contents

2 x Kits

Gave me reassurance

5 stars

I really liked this product, back and forth to the GP for issues to be told 'well at your age it could be menopause' the testing kit is easy to use and gave me reassurance.

