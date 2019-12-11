Tesco Finest Chicken & Smoked Bacon Pie 500G

I expect better from Finest range.
Very disappointing. Pastry base was far too thick and doughy. Would not buy this again.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 808kJ / 193kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Chicken (20%), Vegetables (12%) [Carrot, Parsnip, Onion, Leek], Palm Oil, Onion, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Cornflour, Chicken Extract, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Paste, Balsamic vinegar [Red Wine Vinegar, Grape Must Concentrate], Black Treacle, Salt, Dried Skimmed Milk, Black Pepper, Thyme, Bay, Parsley, Garlic, Bay Leaf, White Peppercorns.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated.
Oven
Instructions: From chilled: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 30 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: From frozen: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 50 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Made using chicken from the U.K.
4 Servings
Foil. Widely Recycled Box. Widely Recycled
700g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pie (175g)
|Energy
|808kJ / 193kcal
|1413kJ / 338kcal
|Fat
|9.5g
|16.6g
|Saturates
|4.3g
|7.5g
|Carbohydrate
|18.3g
|32.0g
|Sugars
|2.5g
|4.4g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|3.0g
|Protein
|7.7g
|13.5g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
