By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Chicken & Smoked Bacon Pie 500G

2(1)Write a review
Tesco Finest Chicken & Smoked Bacon Pie 500G
£ 4.50
£0.96/100g
1/4 of a pie
  • Energy1413kJ 338kcal
    17%
  • Fat16.6g
    24%
  • Saturates7.5g
    38%
  • Sugars4.4g
    5%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 808kJ / 193kcal

Product Description

  • Shortcrust pastry base filled with chunks of chicken and vegetables in a roast chicken gravy topped with a puff pastry lid.
  • Flaky puff pastry filled with succulent chicken and tender vegetables in a seasoned gravy.
  • Flaky puff pastry filled with succulent chicken and tender vegetables in a seasoned gravy.
  • Pack size: 470g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Chicken (20%), Vegetables (12%) [Carrot, Parsnip, Onion, Leek], Palm Oil, Onion, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Cornflour, Chicken Extract, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Paste, Balsamic vinegar [Red Wine Vinegar, Grape Must Concentrate], Black Treacle, Salt, Dried Skimmed Milk, Black Pepper, Thyme, Bay, Parsley, Garlic, Bay Leaf, White Peppercorns.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: From chilled: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 30 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 50 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Remove outer packaging
  • Leave in foil tray.

Produce of

Made using chicken from the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Foil. Widely Recycled Box. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

700g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pie (175g)
Energy808kJ / 193kcal1413kJ / 338kcal
Fat9.5g16.6g
Saturates4.3g7.5g
Carbohydrate18.3g32.0g
Sugars2.5g4.4g
Fibre1.7g3.0g
Protein7.7g13.5g
Salt0.5g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

I expect better from Finest range.

2 stars

Very disappointing. Pastry base was far too thick and doughy. Would not buy this again.

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest Steak & Red Wine Gravy Pie 500G

£ 4.50
£0.90/100g

Tesco Fresh Mashed Potato 800G

£ 2.25
£2.82/kg

Offer

Tesco Finest Baby Potatoes 750G

£ 1.50
£2.00/kg

Tesco Mashed Potato 450G

£ 1.35
£3.00/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here