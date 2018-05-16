Lindt Creation Dessert Chocolate Selection Box 400G

Product Description
- 40 Assorted Fine Dark, Milk and White Chocolates.
- Lindt Sustainability
- www.lindt.com
- Lindt Creation Dessert Ballotin Box of 40 assorted exquisite Lindt pralines.
- Each masterpiece is created by the Lindt Master Chocolatiers with special care and attention.
- Each chocolate is crafted with passion and made from the best quality cocoa and finest ingredients.
- The selection makes an indulgent chocolate gift for loved ones and is perfect to share with friends after dinner.
- Box contains: 3 Millefeuille, 3 Meringue, 3 Tiramisu, 3 Caramel Eclair, 3 Crème Brûlée, 3 Fondant au Chocolat, 3 Brownie
- Give the perfectly indulgent chocolate gift with Lindt Creation Dessert Ballotin Box. These exquisite milk, dark and white chocolates are filled with a variety of enticing flavours inspired by famous dessert recipes such as tiramisu, crème brûlée and brownie- the perfect gift for any occasion such as dinner parties, birthdays, Christmas, Easter or Valentine's day. The Lindt Master Chocolatiers have been perfecting the art of fine chocolate since 1845, using the best quality cocoa and finest ingredients to create individual masterpieces for the perfect quality chocolate gift.
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Milk Powder, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Lactose, Invert Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Hazelnut Praline (Hazelnuts, Sugar) (2%), Vegetable Fats (Coconut, Palm), Stabilizer (Sorbitol), Hazelnuts (1%), Fat-Reduced Cocoa, Walnuts (0.8%), Skimmed Milk Powder, Caramel Pieces (Sugar, Lactose, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Rapeseed Lecithin), Flavour) (0, 7%), Wafer (Sugar, Wheat Flour, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Whey Powder, Barley Malt Extract, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate)), Cream Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Crumbled Biscuit (Wheat Starch, Sugar, Palm Oil, Glucose, Raising Agent (Ammonium and Sodium Bicarbonates), Milk Protein) (0, 3%), Milky Meringue (Sugar, Wheat Starch, Milk Proteins) (0, 1%), Mascarpone (0, 1%), Crisped Cereal (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Wheat Malt, Emulgator (Rapeseed Lecithin), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt Flavouring), Barley Malt Extract, Flavouring, Natural Coffee Flavouring, Flavouring (Vanilla), Natural Flavour from Vanilla, Natural Flavourings, Glazing Agent (Gum Arabic), Milk Protein, Colour (Paprika Extract), Natural Bourbon Vanilla Bean, Stabilizer (Disodium Phosphate), Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 30% min., Milk Solids 20% min, Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 44% min, White Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 30% min
Allergy Information
- May contain Egg and other Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool and dry place.
Produce of
Manufactured in France
Name and address
- Lindt & Sprüngli SAS,
- FR-64400 Oloron,
- Sainte,
- Marie.
Importer address
- Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
- 4 New Square,
- Feltham,
- Middlesex,
- TW14 8HA.
Return to
- Quality Guarantee
- Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
- 4 New Square,
- Feltham,
- Middlesex,
- TW14 8HA.
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g:
|Energy
|2320 kJ / 557 kcal
|Fat
|35 g
|- of which saturates
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|54 g
|- of which sugars
|50 g
|Protein
|4,7 g
|Salt
|0,15 g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.