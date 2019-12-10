By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Brewdog Hazy Jane New England Ipa Beer 440Ml

Brewdog Hazy Jane New England Ipa Beer 440Ml
£ 3.00
£6.82/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Beer.
  • 10c refund at SA/NT collection depots in state/territory or purchase.
  • An all-out New England Patriot of a beer. Brace yourself for a full-tilt fruit hit. Pineapple, mango, stone-fruit and a hint of lime head for the State-line. Brewed with oats and wheat and left unfiltered for a smoother ride. Fall for the East-Coast crush.
  • Hazy Jane - Clouded clarity for the IPA generation.
  • At BrewDog we brew uncompromising, bold and irreverent beer. Beer with a soul and a purpose. It's the only thing we know. It's the only thing we want to know. We have a terminal craziness to make the beers we want to drink.
  • Our approach is a modern day rebellion for flavour and choice. A mad last-ditch stand to create beer that actually tastes of something. Beer like it was. Beer like it will be. Ditch the mainstream and say hello to BrewDog.
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 440ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Wheat, Oats, Hops, Yeast

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Oats, Wheat

Tasting Notes

  • Brace yourself for a full-tilt fruit hit. Pineapple, mango, stone-fruit and a hint of lime head for the State-line. Brewed with oats and wheat and left unfiltered for a smoother ride

Alcohol Units

3.17

ABV

7.2% vol

Country

Scotland

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store cold.For best before see base.

Produce of

Product of Scotland

Preparation and Usage

  • Drink fresh.

Recycling info

Can. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Brewed & canned by:
  • BrewDog plc,
  • Balmacassie Commercial Park,
  • Ellon,
  • Scotland,
  • AB41 8BX.

Return to

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

440ml ℮

