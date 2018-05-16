By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mcvitie's Jaffa Cakes 5 Festive Orange Yule Logs

image 1 of Mcvitie's Jaffa Cakes 5 Festive Orange Yule Logs
£ 1.00
£0.20/each
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Blend of Dark Chocolate, Light Sponge and Smashing Orangey Centre
  • www.123healthybalance.com
  • If you enjoyed these why not try our delicious Jaffa Cake Bars?
  • Dark chocolate, light sponge with an orange flavoured centre
  • Individually wrapped
  • 98 calories per cake
  • No hydrogenated vegetable oil
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Orange Flavoured Filling (35%) [Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Water, Concentrated Orange Juice, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Orange Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sulphur Dioxide), Colour (Beta Carotene)], Plain Chocolate (28%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Butter Oil (Milk), Cocoa Butter, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E476), Natural Flavouring], Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Water, Humectant (Glycerine), Glucose Syrup, Dried Whole Egg, Milk Protein, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Emulsifiers (E471, E475, Soya Lecithin), Soya Flour, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Natural Orange & Lemon Flavouring, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Product contains the equivalent of 7% Orange Juice

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

Typical number of cakes per pack: 5

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • UB Snackfoods Ireland Ltd.,
  • 33-36 Northwood Court,
  • Freepost FDN5292,
  • Dublin 9.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Please contact us on our Careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm) UK 0800 456 1372, Republic of Ireland 1800 409317
  • Mail: (UK): Freepost McVitie's.
  • (Outside UK): Consumer Services,
  • UB Snackfoods Ireland Ltd.,
  • 33-36 Northwood Court,
  • Freepost FDN5292,
  • Dublin 9.
  • Email via: www.unitedbiscuits.com

Net Contents

5 x Jaffa Cakes

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Cake (26.5g)
Energy (kJ)1560414
(kcal)37198
Fat 10.1g2.7g
of which Saturates 5.7g1.5g
Carbohydrate 66.1g17.5g
of which Sugars 52.5g13.9g
Fibre 2.3g0.6g
Protein 3.5g0.9g
Salt 0.29g0.08g
Typical number of cakes per pack: 5--

