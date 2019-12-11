By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Good Boy Dog Treats Christmas Roasties 80G

Good Boy Dog Treats Christmas Roasties 80G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 2.00
£25.00/kg

  • A Complementary Pet Food for Dogs
  • These Christmas Roasties contain layers of Turkey & Cranberry, Pigs in Blankets and Gravy. These festive treats are wheat free and contain no artificial colours or preservatives and being lip smacking tasty, they are sure to become of your dog's favourite treats.
  • Making dog's tails waggle is second nature here at Good Boy. We produce really exciting, yummy treats to keep your dog happy as well as entertained.
  • Yummy dog treats
  • Lovingly made with 100% natural meat
  • A Christmas dinner in one scrumptious treat
  • Pack size: 80g

Information

Ingredients

Chicken Breast (49%), Turkey (19%), Glycerin, Duck (5%), Pork (4%), Tapioca Starch, Pea Protein, Cranberry (2%), Corn Starch, Pea Fibre, Chicken Liver, Salt, Additives: Sensory: Flavouring (Pork)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Wheat

Storage

To keep this treat in tip top condition, once opened, reseal and store somewhere cool and dry.

Preparation and Usage

  • Feed as a treat as part of a nutritionally balanced diet. Check that your dog has plenty of clean, fresh water available - just in case they get really thirsty. This treat should be given under supervision, on a non-stainable surface.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Not suitable for puppies under 4 months old. To avoid a potential choking hazard, ensure you choose a treat which is an appropriate size for the breed and age of your dog. This pack may contain a deoxidiser sachet which must be discarded and not fed to your dog.
  • Warning: This product is packed on a site that handles nuts and peanuts.

Name and address

  • Armitage Pet Care,
  • Armitage House,
  • Colwick,
  • Nottingham,
  • NG4 2BA,
  • UK.

  • Careline +44 (0) 115 9381242
  • www.goodboy.co.uk/wagtastic

Net Contents

80g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
Crude Protein38%
Fat Content4%
Crude Fibre0.5%
Crude Ash5%
Moisture22%

Safety information

View more safety information

