Cadbury Mini Fingers Snack Pack 6X19.3G

- Energy412 kJ 98 kcal5%
- Fat4.8 g7%
- Saturates2.3 g12%
- Sugars7.1 g8%
- Salt0.11 g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2130 kJ
Product Description
- Crisp Mini Biscuits Coated with Milk Chocolate (48 %).
- BeTreatwise.net
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 115.8g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Milk Fat, Inverted Sugar Syrup, Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Salt, Raising Agents (Ammonium Carbonates, Sodium Carbonates), Flavourings
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts
Storage
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.Best before: see side of pack.
Number of uses
Approx. 6 portions per pack
Name and address
- Freepost MDLZ,
- Mondelez UK,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1DH.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Return to
- Freepost MDLZ,
- Mondelez UK,
- Consumer Response,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1DH.
- Careline: Tel.: 0800 783 7106
- www.cadbury.co.uk
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
- Coolock,
- Dublin 5.
- Freephone 1800 600 858
Net Contents
6 x 19.3g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per bag (19.3 g)
|*Reference Intakes
|Energy
|2130 kJ
|412 kJ
|8400 kJ /
|-
|509 kcal
|98 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|25 g
|4.8 g
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|12 g
|2.3 g
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|64 g
|12.4 g
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|37 g
|7.1 g
|90 g
|Fibre
|2.1 g
|0.4 g
|-
|Protein
|6.4 g
|1.2 g
|50 g
|Salt
|0.48 g
|0.11 g
|6 g
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019