By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Cadbury Mini Fingers Snack Pack 6X19.3G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Cadbury Mini Fingers Snack Pack 6X19.3G
£ 1.00
£0.86/100g
Each 19.3 g contains
  • Energy412 kJ 98 kcal
    5%
  • Fat4.8 g
    7%
  • Saturates2.3 g
    12%
  • Sugars7.1 g
    8%
  • Salt0.11 g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2130 kJ

Product Description

  • Crisp Mini Biscuits Coated with Milk Chocolate (48 %).
  • BeTreatwise.net
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 115.8g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Milk Fat, Inverted Sugar Syrup, Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Salt, Raising Agents (Ammonium Carbonates, Sodium Carbonates), Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.Best before: see side of pack.

Number of uses

Approx. 6 portions per pack

Name and address

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Consumer Response,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Careline: Tel.: 0800 783 7106
  • www.cadbury.co.uk
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • Freephone 1800 600 858

Net Contents

6 x 19.3g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer bag (19.3 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy 2130 kJ412 kJ8400 kJ /
-509 kcal98 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 25 g4.8 g70 g
of which Saturates 12 g2.3 g20 g
Carbohydrate 64 g12.4 g260 g
of which Sugars 37 g7.1 g90 g
Fibre 2.1 g0.4 g-
Protein 6.4 g1.2 g50 g
Salt 0.48 g0.11 g6 g
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Maryland Cookies Chocolate Chip Minis 6 Bags 118.8G

£ 1.00
£0.84/100g

Jammie Dodger Minis 6 X 20G

£ 1.00
£0.83/100g

Kp Skips Prawn Cocktail Crisps 6 X 13.1G

£ 1.00
£1.28/100g

Cadbury Animals With Freddo 7 Pack 139.3G

£ 1.00
£0.72/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here