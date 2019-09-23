By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Italian Chicken Tray Bake 388G

1.5(2)Write a review
Tesco Italian Chicken Tray Bake 388G
£ 3.75
£0.97/100g

Offer

1/2 of a pack
  • Energy928kJ 220kcal
    11%
  • Fat5.3g
    8%
  • Saturates2.0g
    10%
  • Sugars2.5g
    3%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 552kJ / 131kcal

Product Description

  • Skinless, boneless diced chicken breast in a spicy tomato coating, with a spicy tomato sauce, a breadcrumb topping with Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, lemon zest and herbs and crumbed Regato cheese.
  • A taste of Italy Dressed in a spicy tomato sauce, topped with cheese & parsley breadcrumbs
  • Pack size: 388g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (64%), Spicy Tomato Sauce (25%) [Tomato, Water, Onion, Tomato Purée, Spices, Red Wine Vinegar, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Sugar, Oregano, Sea Salt], Gremolata Crumb [Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Parmigiano Reggiano Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Parsley, Lemon Zest, Garlic, Basil, Yeast, Salt, Olive Oil], Regato Cheese Crumb [Regato Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Potato Starch], Sugar, Tomato Powder, Dextrose, Cornflour, Garlic Powder, Red Pepper, Salt, Herbs, Spices, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Paprika Extract, Smoked Salt, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated below 4°C. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C /Fan 180°C/Gas 6 Chilled: 25 mins Place foil tray on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25 minutes.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove sleeve and film lid

Produce of

Made using chicken from the EU

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product contains raw meat.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

388g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (168g**)
Energy552kJ / 131kcal928kJ / 220kcal
Fat3.1g5.3g
Saturates1.2g2.0g
Carbohydrate4.3g7.3g
Sugars1.5g2.5g
Fibre0.2g0.3g
Protein21.3g35.7g
Salt0.4g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 388g typically weighs 336g.--

Safety information

2 Reviews

Average of 1.5 stars

Looked attractive pity it didn't taste like it loo

2 stars

Looked attractive pity it didn't taste like it looked, won't be buying again

Dry and not much flavour

1 stars

I was really looking forward to this, I planned to have it with rice, sadly it was dry as a bone! After cooking for the time stated on the packet the sauce was non existent so it was very dry with the rice. I ate a few mouthfuls and chucked it away. Not much flavour to it either.

