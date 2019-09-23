Tesco Italian Chicken Tray Bake 388G

Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (64%), Spicy Tomato Sauce (25%) [Tomato, Water, Onion, Tomato Purée, Spices, Red Wine Vinegar, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Sugar, Oregano, Sea Salt], Gremolata Crumb [Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Parmigiano Reggiano Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Parsley, Lemon Zest, Garlic, Basil, Yeast, Salt, Olive Oil], Regato Cheese Crumb [Regato Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Potato Starch], Sugar, Tomato Powder, Dextrose, Cornflour, Garlic Powder, Red Pepper, Salt, Herbs, Spices, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Paprika Extract, Smoked Salt, Flavouring.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.
Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze.
Follow the preparation guidelines above.
Not suitable for cooking from frozen.
Keep refrigerated below 4°C.
Once opened, use immediately.