By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Goodfella's Pizza Pockets Triple Cheese 2 Pack 250G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Goodfella's Pizza Pockets Triple Cheese 2 Pack 250G
£ 2.00
£0.80/100g
Per pizza pocket (125g) microwaved provides:
  • Energy1529kJ 364kcal
    18%
  • Fat14g
    20%
  • Saturates6.4g
    32%
  • Sugars4.0g
    4%
  • Salt1.7g
    28%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1209kJ

Product Description

  • Pizza Sandwich with Mozzarella, Edam and Emmental Cheese Filling.
  • Find us on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram
  • Goodfellas Pizza Pockets - The delicious pizza snack that takes 2 minutes in the microwave! Pop one in today to get that melty cheese deliciousness into your life. Goodfellas... delicious Italian American style pizza from the original frozen pizza people.
  • Microwave in 2 mins
  • Soft folded base
  • Loaded with delicious cheese
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Water, Mozzarella Cheese (13%) (Milk), Non Vegetarian Edam Cheese (13%) (Milk), Tomato Purée, Emmental Cheese (6%) (Milk), Sunflower Oil, Salt, Sugar, Yeast, Emulsifier (Methylcellulose), Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Carbonates), Oregano, Garlic, Onion, Black Pepper, Flour Treatment Agent (L-Cysteine)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Mustard, Egg and Soya

Storage

Keep frozenStore in a freezer at -18ºC or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Be careful! The contents will be very hot!
Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
These instructions are guidelines only.
Do not refreeze after defrosting.

Oven cook
Instructions: 1. Pre-heat oven 200ºC/Gas 6 180ºC
2. Remove all packaging, (recycle carton & base)
Place on a baking tray in middle of oven* 15-20 mins.
*Turn over halfway through cooking.

Number of uses

2 servings in this pack

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Birds Eye Ltd.,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS,
  • Birds Eye Ireland Ltd.,
  • Monread Road,

Return to

  • We really want to know if you enjoyed our pizza. Please write, email or call us:
  • Birds Eye Ltd.,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS,
  • Birds Eye Ireland Ltd.,
  • Monread Road,
  • Naas,
  • Co. Kildare,
  • W91 HE67,
  • Ireland.
  • Customer care number: 0800 33 22 77

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Sold 100g Provides:Per Pizza Pocket (125g) Microwaved Provides:
Energy 1209kJ1529kJ
-208kcal364kcal
Fat 11g14g
of which saturates 5.1g6.4g
Carbohydrate 33g42g
of which sugars 3.2g4.0g
Fibre 2.5g3.1g
Protein 13g16g
Salt 1.4g1.7g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Goodfella's Pizza Pockets Pepperoni 2 Pack 250G

£ 2.00
£0.80/100g

Tesco Stonebaked Thin Four Cheese Pizza 330G

£ 1.50
£0.46/100g

Offer

Tesco Stuffed Crust Cheese Pizza 431G

£ 2.00
£0.46/100g

The Pizza Co. Garlic & Herb Dips 90G

£ 1.50
£1.67/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here