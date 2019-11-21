Goodfella's Pizza Pockets Triple Cheese 2 Pack 250G

- Energy1529kJ 364kcal18%
- Fat14g20%
- Saturates6.4g32%
- Sugars4.0g4%
- Salt1.7g28%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1209kJ
Product Description
- Pizza Sandwich with Mozzarella, Edam and Emmental Cheese Filling.
- Goodfellas Pizza Pockets - The delicious pizza snack that takes 2 minutes in the microwave! Pop one in today to get that melty cheese deliciousness into your life. Goodfellas... delicious Italian American style pizza from the original frozen pizza people.
- Microwave in 2 mins
- Soft folded base
- Loaded with delicious cheese
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Pack size: 250g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Water, Mozzarella Cheese (13%) (Milk), Non Vegetarian Edam Cheese (13%) (Milk), Tomato Purée, Emmental Cheese (6%) (Milk), Sunflower Oil, Salt, Sugar, Yeast, Emulsifier (Methylcellulose), Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Carbonates), Oregano, Garlic, Onion, Black Pepper, Flour Treatment Agent (L-Cysteine)
Allergy Information
- May contain Mustard, Egg and Soya
Storage
Keep frozenStore in a freezer at -18ºC or cooler.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Be careful! The contents will be very hot!
Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
These instructions are guidelines only.
Do not refreeze after defrosting.
Oven cook
Instructions: 1. Pre-heat oven 200ºC/Gas 6 180ºC
2. Remove all packaging, (recycle carton & base)
Place on a baking tray in middle of oven* 15-20 mins.
*Turn over halfway through cooking.
Number of uses
2 servings in this pack
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Return to
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As Sold 100g Provides:
|Per Pizza Pocket (125g) Microwaved Provides:
|Energy
|1209kJ
|1529kJ
|-
|208kcal
|364kcal
|Fat
|11g
|14g
|of which saturates
|5.1g
|6.4g
|Carbohydrate
|33g
|42g
|of which sugars
|3.2g
|4.0g
|Fibre
|2.5g
|3.1g
|Protein
|13g
|16g
|Salt
|1.4g
|1.7g
