By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Bisto Best Chicken Gravy 250G

5(2)Write a review
Bisto Best Chicken Gravy 250G
£ 2.00
£0.80/100g

Offer

Per 50ml portion as prepared contains
  • Energy58kJ 14kcal
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1479kJ/350kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken Gravy Granules
  • To discover more about Bisto and our great range of products visit http://www.bisto.co.uk/
  • Aah! Bisto
  • Our Bisto Best Chicken Gravy makes your meals feel extra special every day. Made with real meat juices for that authentic, rich, roasted flavour, our Bisto Best Chicken Gravy is a crowd pleaser, perfect with your Sunday roast.
  • Bisto Best Chicken Gravy is quick and easy to prepare, helping you to create exceptional home cooked meals that you can enjoy together with family and friends. To make Bisto Best Chicken Gravy, simply put 4 heaped teaspoons of Bisto Best Chicken Gravy into a measuring jug. Add 280ml (1/2 pint) of boiling water to the Bisto Best Chicken Gravy, stirring all the time. Add more or less Bisto Best Chicken Gravy to taste.
  • At Bisto, we understand the power of cooking and good food to bring people together. Bisto Best Chicken Gravy can be used to make a variety of family favourite meals extra special, from brilliant mid-week supers to the perfect Sunday roasts with all the trimmings. Why not try pouring Bisto Best Chicken Gravy over a slice of a rich chicken pie?
  • With real meat juices
  • With a rich flavour
  • Foiled in freshness
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Maltodextrin, Potato Starch, Salt, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'Ribonucleotides), Colour (Ammonia Caramel), Chicken Powder (2%), Flavourings, Autolysed Yeast, Onion Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Chicken Fat, Onion Extract, Spice, Black Pepper Extract, Sage Extract, Onion Oil, Rosemary Extract

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Wheat (Gluten)

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Simply...
  • Put 4 heaped teaspoons of Bisto Best into a measuring jug. Add 280ml (1/2 pint) of boiling water, stirring all the time. Add more or less Bisto Best to taste.

Number of uses

This jar makes approximately 63 portions

Name and address

  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • If you have any problems, please keep the packaging and phone
  • UK: 0800 234 6328 Mon - Fri (9:00am - 5:00pm)
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
  • ROI: 1800 93 2814
  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as sold:Per 50ml portion as prepared:
Energy 1479kJ/350kcal58kJ/14kcal
Fat 6.7g<0.5g
of which Saturates 3.0g0.1g
Carbohydrate 67.7g2.7g
of which Sugars 1.7g<0.5g
Fibre 1.3g<0.5g
Protein 4.1g<0.5g
Salt 11.20g0.44g
This jar makes approximately 63 portions--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

'Magic Gravy'...do yourself a favour and try it !!

5 stars

This is the best invention..... ever !!! My family call it 'magic gravy'. Until I discovered this, I always made gravy using meat juices and the original gravy powder, as did my mother and probably my grandmother too. This product is easy to use (like making a cup of coffee) and is really tasty ( even my 85 year old dad loves it ...praise indeed.) I'll MAYBE continue to make gravy the traditional way if I've enough meet juices, but the flavour and ease of this product is going to be hard to beat. Please do yourself a favour and try it.

Perfect gravy mix.

5 stars

Wouldn't be without this in my cupboard without doubt the best chicken gravy ever and its so easy to use never lumpy. For extra special occasions I add a dash of double cream.

Usually bought next

Bisto Best Beef Gravy 250G

£ 2.00
£0.80/100g

Offer

Paxo Sage & Onion Stuffing Mix 170G

£ 0.70
£0.41/100g

Offer

Tesco Cranberry Sauce 200G

£ 0.64
£0.32/100g

Offer

Oxo 12 Chicken Stock Cubes 71G

£ 0.75
£1.06/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here