Bisto Best Chicken Gravy 250G

'Magic Gravy'...do yourself a favour and try it !!
This is the best invention..... ever !!! My family call it 'magic gravy'. Until I discovered this, I always made gravy using meat juices and the original gravy powder, as did my mother and probably my grandmother too. This product is easy to use (like making a cup of coffee) and is really tasty ( even my 85 year old dad loves it ...praise indeed.) I'll MAYBE continue to make gravy the traditional way if I've enough meet juices, but the flavour and ease of this product is going to be hard to beat. Please do yourself a favour and try it.
Perfect gravy mix.
Wouldn't be without this in my cupboard without doubt the best chicken gravy ever and its so easy to use never lumpy. For extra special occasions I add a dash of double cream.